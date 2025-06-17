Actress and TV personality Minnie Dlamini has joined DJ Spectacular and DJ Naves on Gagasi FM

Dlamini announced on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 17 June, that she will co-host the afternoon drive, The Gagasi Fast Lane

South Africans and celebrity friends of the TV mogul took to her social media post to congratulate her

Media personality confirms her new chapter on social media.

Source: Instagram

TV and radio personality Minnie Dlamini has announced that she's joined Durban-based radio station, Gagasi FM after the departure of Thandi Mhlongo.

The TV producer and sportscaster, who recently celebrated Father's Day, revealed on her social media this week that she will be joined by popular radio personalities DJ Naves and DJ Spectacular.

The former Honeymoon star shared a video of herself on the beach and confirmed her new gig on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 17 June.

"Durban, I’m home for a brand new chapter. Join @sphectacula & @djnaves on @thegagasifastlane. Daily 3-6 pm only on @gagasifm. #BackOnRadio," said Dlamini.

South Africans congratulate the media personality

ILoveKhanya said:

"Congratulations baby! Also, how wholesome is this video?"

Zistolive replied:

"This is a perfect fit. I can’t wait to listen. Congratulations gorgeous."

Ekssahao1 responded:

"They can say what they want, but they can't say you're ugly. A girl with the most beautiful legs."

Mamorena_Mamvelase-Maboneng said:

"Hawema, manje weMaDlamini your voice. This voice will he heard daily (weekdays) kodwa thixo wami (my goodness).Where can I listen to Gagasi FM in Gauteng?"

Unonhla wrote:

"Oh, Minnie. Congratulations mama. All the best."

SolangaFashionCreatives said:

"We're happy for you Minnie. Home is where the heart is. Congratulations baby girl."

CharlieTheGreates said:

"Now, this is how you capture the crowd. Looking forward to hearing you back on radio. Congrats and well-done Minnie."

Dlamini celebrates her dad

The TV and radio personality Minnie Dlamini, who is currently in Durban with her family, celebrated her dad on Father's Day on Sunday, 15 June.

The award-winning actress shared photos and videos of her dad and captioned her post:

"Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I could’ve ever asked for. God blessed me with a man who showed me how to stand up and show up for my family, to lead with strength, purpose, and love."

The radio personality also thanked her father for helping her raise her son.

"Just a tiny sprinkle of the magic you gave me. I know my son will be great. #HappyFathersDay," she said.

Media personality says she's back in Durban.

Source: Instagram

