Unathi Nkayi had social media buzzing on Sunday, 15 June, when she shared a photo of her ex-husband

Nkayi wished her ex-husband a happy Father's Day with a cosy, old photo, which confused her fans on social media

South Africans took to social media on Father's Day to react to the media personality's viral photo

Unathi Nkayi wishes ex-husband Thomas Msengana a happy Father's Day. Image: Unathi.co

Unathi Nkayi surprised her followers on Sunday, 15 June, when she shared a photo of herself and the father of her children, Thomas Msengana on her social media account.

Nkayi, who previously shared that she spent over R700K to clear her name, celebrated Msengana on Father's Day.

The former Idols SA judge wished Thomas Msengana a happy Father's Day by sharing a cosy photo of herself and the father of her children on her Instagram account on Sunday, 15 June.

"Where it all began. Thank you for our beautiful children Tata wabo (father of my children). Being a mom is my favourite thing in the world. Happy Father’s Day," she wrote.

South Africans react to the singer's Instagram post

@Nalzzy asked:

"A Unathi le Thomas ba boelane? (are Unathi and Thomas back together?) Because that’s the only logical explanation to that post for me."

@nitta_buhle wrote:

"Iyandixoza (confusing) ke le Father’s Day post."

@Khutjo_Alaba said:

"They're back together. There's no way!"

@moyo_wamoyo said:

"Imagine being the guys current partner. I would have to faint!"

@SiboYolo replied:

"It's a soft launch sana!"

@Sophitsho256 responded:

"This is why I can’t date men with children. I’d lose it."

@LIMPOPO_SAN wrote:

"She misled a lot of them. That one says we have learned from you sis."

@__Refilwe__ wrote:

"That 'ex-husband' response feels very lonely somehow."

Unathi Nkayi sets the record straight

The former Kaya 959 radio personality made it clear in the comment section that Msengana is her ex-husband after a fan called him [Msengana] her baby daddy.

Msengana also thanked the mother of his children for celebrating him on Father's Day.

"Thank you very much, my [insert heart emoji]," wrote Msengana.

Nkayi and Msengana call it quits

The award-winning TV personality Unathi Nkayi, in a 2024 interview on Podcast and Chill, put cold water on rumours that she and Msengana split due to infidelity.

“We grew apart,” she said.

Nkayi added that she and Msengana tried everything, including therapy, to save their marriage.

“In 2014, we had a family meeting, all the elders were flown in from all over the country,” said Nkayi.

Unathi Nkayi celebrates Thomas Msengana on Father's Day. Images: Unathi.co and ThomasMsengana

