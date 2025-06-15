Talented musician Naledi Aphiwe has confirmed the end of her relationship with 'Romeo and Juliet' artist Mawelele

Aphiwe confirmed in an interview with Metro FM this past week that their relationship was not a PR stunt

Fans of the award-winning songstress took to Metro FM's social media post to comfort the young musician

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Naledi Aphiwe discusses her break up with Mawelele. Images: NalediAphiwe

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning singer and content creator Naledi Aphiwe has opened up about her break-up with her ex-boyfriend Mawelele.

This comes after musician Mawelele shared that he will be telling his side of the story of his breakup with Aphiwe.

The multi-award-winning artist confirmed her break up with Mawelele in her latest interview on Metro FM. The station shared a clip of Aphiwe's interview on its Instagram account on Thursday, 12 June.

Aphiwe and @lilyfaith.official joined the breakfast show for an exclusive chat about their brand new single titled, Waiting for You featuring Blxckie!

South Africans respond to Naledi's interview

Miss PR Manager replied:

"I just love how she allows herself to be a kid. She’s the realest."

MinMahlalela wrote:

"One of the people I want to peak for the longest time! I love her."

I love Jess Babe replied:

"I love her in my eyes she’ll never be wrong."

EsethuJuqu said:

"I love how she is sticking to her home language and how she’s remaining the kid that she is. Well done baby."

Actress Ntando Duma said:

"She’s effortlessly funny!"

itreyslatemusic responded:

"Her aura is on another level."

BongiweIndlovukazi wrote:

"Coco melon wethu uyahlonipha bakithi," (our Coco melon is respectful).

LihleNdimase said:

"DJ Sabby’s face after Naledi’s response was saying 'Okay kids, do you'.”

MagumsAnerh wrote:

"She’s so real to herself I love her. She's got a whole vibe."

Lovedeeded said:

"How I love her. She is so beautiful."

Slieshozie replied:

Thanks, Naledi for sticking to your home language. Because one mistake bebezohlekisa ngawe," (they will make fun of you).

SharronNqobile said:

"Naledi she must speak English not all of us understand Zulu. She's got a lot of fans, so English for all of us like serious. She must speak English."

Girlchild12 wrote:

"Can someone please tell this fine lady to accommodate us who can’t speak nor hear that language?"

MirorNtando responded:

'Guys she's not single. She's with Austin."

Kasmilooh said:

"We told you ukuthi senenza kakhulu emjolweni kanti nizingane. (we told you to not focus on relationships because you are still young). Please girl, just focus on your music, please again."

Naledi Aphiwe confirms break up. Images: NalediAphiwe

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe finally breaks silence following murder allegations and performance disaster

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that singer Naledi Aphiwe broke her silence after the social media storm she faced recently.

The award-winning singer was not only kicked off stage by bottle-hurling concert-goers but she was also accused of murdering her mom.

Fans sent words of comfort and hope that Naledi would bounce back stronger and ignore the negativity.

Source: Briefly News