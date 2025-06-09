Actress Tsholo Matshaba, who played Presley Chweneyagae's aunt on The River bid farewell to the actor this weekend

Matshaba attended the funeral service of Chweneyagae who played her nephew, Thuso Cobra Mokoena for 6 seasons

South Africans took to social media this weekend to comfort the actress, who was emotional when she read the actor's obituary

Actress Tsholo Matshaba reads Presley Chweneyagae's obituary. Images: Jabu Mcdonald and @1max_TV

Source: Twitter

Actress Tsholo Matshaba, who starred opposite Warren Masemola in The River read Presley Chweneyagae's obituary on Saturday, 7 June.

Matshaba who portrayed the role of Rakgadi alongside Thapelo Sebogodi couldn't hold her tears while she was on stage

A video of the actress reading Chwenyeyagae's obituary was shared on TikTok by @sizwemiya.com on Saturday, 7 June.

In the video, the emotional actress begins by greetings the family, colleagues and his friends.

Matshaba reveals that Chweneyagae leaves behind his wife, his parents, his children.

South Africans comfort the actress

Zwanani Dube replied:

"I don’t understand anything she said but I felt her voice."

Mampotso wrote:

"We belong to God; we are only here for a while indeed."

Thatohatsi said:

"I keep thinking we'll wake up and it will be just a dream."

@VILLA responded:

"I cried the whole tIme ko News Afrika. I don't wanna lie even now it's as if ke ngwana mme."

Liz said:

"Iyoh Mrs Tsholo Matshaba, it must be very hard for you ous waka (my sister). May the soul of Cobrizi and your late husband rest in perfect peace."

pholosomolefe997 replied:

"She broke me to the core. You could tell she was really hurt."

Brenda Mabrr said:

"Tsholo Matshaba you made me cry. Rakgadi wa Cobra ka nnete," (Cobra's real aunt).

Wazim wrote:

"This is beautiful. We may not have understood everything but thank you for reading it in Tswana."

J & J 27th of Every_Month said:

"Go tlogele batsadi ba le babedi (to leave behind both parents). The pain of both parents burying you when they actually expected or would have loved for you to be the one to bury them."

Gingiwe wrote:

"I don't understand. But I understand the pain."

keaolebogalovemat said:

"She made me believe he's not coming back. I thought it is just a dream. This is heartbreaking. Some people need to live long."

Leney wako Pitori replied:

"I don't know, I just can’t come to terms with it. I’m not even sad, I just don’t feel like it’s a reality. Like how the heck are we going to replace such talent? Tjo mara" (no ways).

'The River' actors bid farewell to Presley Chweneyagae. Image: NewzroomAfrika

Source: Instagram

