Presley Chweneyagae's wife, Charlaine Kirk couldn't hold back her tears when his coffin went down

Kirk also paid tribute to her famous husband, Presley Chweneyagae at his funeral service on Saturday

South Africans took to social media this weekend to comfort the actor's wife and the family of the actor

Presley Chweneyagae's wife cries as his coffin goes down.



Presley Chweneyagae’s wife, Charlaine Kirk, was unconsolable as the coffin went down during The River actor's funeral service.

Chweneyagae, who starred opposite his best friend Warren Masemola in The River was buried on Saturday, 7 June.

Newzroom Afrika shared a clip of Kirk's reaction on X, when her husband's coffin went down.

South Africans react to actor's wife's video

@AnzaTino said:

"This is the most painful part after the numbness that comes with preparing a funeral."

@lesito2020 replied:

"Heart breaking, I’m telling you. Rest easy groot man", (big man).

@Tinyiko08921892 said:

"He doesn't wanna go. We can all see the box doesn't wanna go down."

@dave_ramatlo replied:

"When the coffin shakes and starts to descend. Eish that's when it hits you gore nah dilo di changile," (things have changed).

@10GEE_Khumi wrote:

"This is when you know they are gone and never coming back. Yoh."

@Sthamber replied:

"Presley Chweneyagae identified with the ordinary native people in the streets of South Africa. Hence, he could tell their stories so well. His wife speaks fondly on him."

@Sifhliwe said:

"Rest in peace. May the wife find conform in the Lord."

@Prudenc50943155 wrote:

"Rest easy Cobrizy. You will definitely be missed."

@Morakane4182591 replied:

"Motho wa batho (a people's person).Cobrizi, rest easy. You played your part and left a mark."

@ref_xoxo said:

"May your soul rest in artistic peace Mokwepa, Crobrizi wa le Eazy. The mass in the word massive."

Charlaine Kirk's tribute to her husband at the funeral

Presley Chweneyagae’s wife, Charlaine Kirk also paid tribute to her husband on Saturday, 7 June at his funeral service at Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria.

Kirk revealed at the service that her husband was as a fun-loving and kind-hearted man.

The businesswoman also revealed that the late actor was ambitious and dedicated to his work.

“He brought joy to everyone around him, always with that smile that could light up any room,” she said.

Kirk also revealed that Chweneyagae lived for his family and his craft and poured his soul into both.

The River star's children also bid farewell to him in an audio clip on Saturday.

Presley Chweneyagae's funeral service.

