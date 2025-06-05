Former Tsotsi star Terry Pheto bid farewell to her late co-star Presley Chweneyagae at his memorial service in Pretoria

The award-winning actress revealed at the ceremony that she was honoured to have worked with The River star

South Africans took to social media on Thursday, 5 June to pay tribute to the late actor

Actress Terry Pheto bids farewell to Presley Chweneyagae in an emotional video.

Actress Terry Pheto, who starred opposite Presley Chweneyagae in the global hit movie Tsotsi bid farewell to the star at his memorial service on Thursday, 5 June.

Phetho, who also worked with Chweneyagae and Sdumo Mtshali on iNumber Number revealed in her tribute that the late actor was more than a colleague.

"Ke leboga (thank you) this opportunity to speak about someone who changed the course of my life. Presley was more than a colleague, he was part of my beginning," says Pheto in the video shared on X by the SABC.

The former Bold and Beautiful star reveals that she and the late actor worked together on her very first film, Tsotsi.

Pheto admits that being part of Tsotsi opened doors for her that she never imagined existed.

The actress also shares that she and the late actor worked together again twenty years later on iNumber Number, where she was the director trainee and Chweneyagae was a lead actor.

Pheto also revealed in her speech that Chweneyagae told a reporter in the US that if Hollywood can say, Arnold Schwarzenegger, they can say Presley Chweneyagae, and if they can say tsunami, they can say Tsotsi.

"That was Presley. Sharp, unapologetic, and always representing where he came from with pride," adds the actress.

South Africans mourn the award-winning actor

@CoachEmilyZA said:

"A true legend being honoured today. Presley Chweneyagae gave us stories that moved nations."

@PitsoD2 wrote:

"Tsotsi are ga o kgone go inaganela (can't think for yourself) wena. May His soul rest in peace."

@yisha_seko said

"Rest easy Cobrizi wa le eazy. Fly high nthwe eMassive (the massive one), Presley Chweneyagae."

@BenJohnson2018 wrote:

"We lost this man, the star, Presley Chweneyagae, at only age 40. His star went out too early."

@Newzroom405 reports that Presley Chweneyagae's relative explained how the late actor got the name 'Tobetsa'. Chweneyagae's relative also revealed that the beret that 'Cobrizi' used to wear on The River was an inheritance, which was the only thing he asked for.

The River actor Thabiso Ramotshela gets emotional at award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae's memorial service

Youngins actor Thabiso Ramotshela, who played Chweneyagae's son on The River couldn't hold back his tears at the actor's memorial service on Thursday, 5 June.

"Man, I miss him so much. I remember the first time I got the call. It was so hard for the person to tell me, like. Uhambile (he's gone). Otsamaile, oile kae? (he's gone where?). He's dead. I feel like it's so unfair. It hurts so much," says the actor.

Terry Pheto's emotional tribute to Presley Chweneyagae.

‘The River’ co-creator Phathu Makwarela reveals Presley Chweneyagae’s secrets at the memorial service

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported on Thursday, 5 June that TV producer Phathu Makwarela bid farewell to Presley Chweneyagae at his memorial service.

Makwarela, who co-produced The River also acknowledged former The River star Motshidi Motshekgwa.

South Africans are paying tribute to the late actor, who played the character of Cobra Mokoena on the show.

