Tsotsi actress Terry Pheto is heartbroken by the passing of actor Presley Chweneyagae, who died suddenly at 40-years-old

Pheto paid tribute to her former co-star on her social media account on Tuesday and comforted the actor's family

The South African entertainment industry, industry colleagues, and fans of The River actor also bid farewell to the star

Tributes pour in for Presley Chweneyagae. Image: JabuMcdonald

Source: Instagram

Former The Bold and The Beautiful actress Terry Pheto, who starred opposite Presley Chweneyagae in Tsotsi is mourning the actor, who died on Tuesday 27 May.

The actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to pay tribute to her late Tsotsi co-star.

Pheto reveals that she's shocked by the news of Chweneyagae's death and that she will forever cherish their moments together.

"I’m shocked and saddened by the news of Presley’s sudden passing. My heart goes out to his family and the rest of our friends and colleagues in the film industry. We shared an unforgettable moment when we won the Oscar. It’s a moment I will forever cherish. May his soul rest in peace," says the actress.

Sunday World reports that the beloved actor passed away after a short illness.

Chweneyagae's TV memorable roles

The Setswana-speaking actor Presley Chweneyagae won two Saftas (South African Film and Television Award) for his portrayal of Cobra Mokoena in The River.

TVSA confirms that the actor starred in the award-winning TV show for six seasons and revived that character in the 13-part drama series, Cobrizi this year (2025).

Chweneyagae has also starred in iNumber Number, 90 Plein Street, When We Were Black and Thula's Vine.

South Africans mourn the Tsotsi actor

@GetrudeM said"

"Cobrizi was a multitalented and multi-award-winning actor. His iconic leading role in 'Tsotsi' alongside Terry Pheto led to the film winning an Oscar in 2006. Tsotsi was directed by Gavin Hood. So gifted.Rest in peace, Cobrizi wa le Eazy."

Actress Rami Chuene shared on her X account and quoted the actor's line:

"I hope you catch my drift… or ke le tabotse? (lose you)"

@MbalulaFikile wrote:

"Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Presley Chweneyagae. A true giant of South African film and theatre, his legacy in Tsotsi, The River, and beyond will live on. Condolences to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his brilliance."

Terry Pheto remembers Presley Chweneyagae. Image: Terrypheto

Source: Instagram

'The River' actor Presley Chweneyagae plans to quit acting at the age of 40

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2021 that The River star Presley Chweneyagae revealed his plans to quit acting when he reaches the age of 40.

The award-winning actor does not only plan to retire from acting but wants to quit the whole entertainment industry when he hits 40.

Presley played the role of Cobra, and the viewers of the show loved the way he brought the character to life.

