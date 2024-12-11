Terry Pheto was recently spotted out and about for the first time since the SIU allegations

The actress was accused of fraud dating back years, and Mzansi was stunned to see her apparently still living large

The jokes were flying as netizens gave Terry a bombastic side-eye about her alleged crimes

Terry Pheto was spotted for the first time since her fraud scandal erupted. Images: terrypheto

Source: Instagram

Poor Terry Pheto can't enjoy a night out with her friends without being reminded of those fraud allegations, eish!

Terry Pheto goes out with friends

Years since she went MIA after being accused of defrauding the National Lottery Commission, Terry Pheto was a sight for sore eyes at Mampho Brescia's birthday party.

The Tsotsi actress' social media pages may be inactive, but she was spotted having the time of her life at the star-studded event and posed for some snaps with her celebrity friends.

Previously, Briefly News reported on the latest findings by the SIU (Special Investigations Unit), in which both Terry and designer, Thula Sindi, were named in the fraud report.

Mampho shared photos from her birthday celebration, one of which she posed beside Terry:

Mzansi reacts to Terry Pheto's latest sighting

Netizens had plenty to say about Terry, as many wonder how her life has turned out since the scandal:

NdabeLit said:

"@RSASIU, @NPA_Prosecutes, @SAPoliceService, what's going on? When are you jailing Terry Pheto, Arthur Mofokate and other lotto crooks?"

MzansiJoker trolled:

"Tsotsi Pheto has a nice ring to it."

Phola_P wrote:

"So this fraudster is out here keeping it real? What about Arthur Mafokate? Crime pays in this country, and the best part is you may not have to serve jail time if you play your cards right."

PreciousShange threw shade at Terry:

"Moitheri is out here acting like she didn't embezzle 5 million from the National Lotteries Commission."

Mulangan0 asked:

"So, she’s still a free woman?"

Hozeh5 was shattered:

'My childhood crush is a fraudster?"

Terry Pheto loses multi-million-rand home

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Terry Pheto's mansion being sold.

The Tsotsi actress reportedly used the funds she illegally received from the National Lottery Commission to buy herself land in Bryanston and build the multi-million rand mansion.

Source: Briefly News