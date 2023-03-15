Terry Pheto allegedly received R1 million from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) in addition to the R3 million she used to build her Braynston house

According to reports, the Tsotsi star obtained the funds through the non-profit organisation Sunguti Projects, of which she is the sole director

Mzansi was outraged by the new findings in the NLC fraud case and dragged Terry, accusing her of being greedy

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Terry Pheto allegedly obtained an additional R1 million on top of the R3 million she reportedly used to build her luxurious home in Bryanston.

Mzansi is fuming after finding out Terry Pheto allegedly received another R1 million from the NLC. Image: @terrypheto

Source: Instagram

According to Ground Up, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Advocate Andy Mothibi seemed to confirm that the Tsostsi actress' non-profit organisation, Sunguti Projects, of which she is the sole director, was one of the companies that benefited from the Lotto funds.

Ground Up did more digging and found out that not only did Terry's Sunguti projects obtain the R3 million that everyone is aware of, but another R1 million was also allegedly paid to the non-profit organisation.

Mzansi slams Terry Pheto after finding out she received an additional R1 million from the National Lotteries Commission

@TVwithThinus shared a tweet announcing the new findings in Terry's fraud case, and peeps were angry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

@Great_lioness said:

"She is a thief."

@MBGW7 shared:

"Why is she not in jail?"

@Steve38355404 posted:

"Is this black excellence?"

@mponts7 replied:

"What happened to the people who were authorising these payments?"

@ZMomelezi commented:

"If shameless was a person. Terry u greedy yaz."

@LessonBronze also said:

"Umgulukudu, chasing a soft life at the expense of youth "

@SETSIDIKI1 added:

"We want our money back, Terry."

Terry Pheto's Bryanston home auctioned after NLC implication

On March 2, the SIU auctioned Terry's Bryanston home after she was implicated in the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) scandal. The investigators claimed Pheto used the R3 million she was accused of stealing to build the luxury home.

Briefly News reported that the decision came as an order from the Gauteng division of the Court of South Africa. The SIU discovered Pheto allegedly used the non-profit organisation Sunguti Projects to obtain the R3 million.

Tweets from the SIU claimed that even president Cyril Ramaphosa favoured the auction.

"The SIU was, in terms of Proclamation R32 of 2020, authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of NLC and the conduct of NLC officials, and to recover any financial losses suffered by the State or NLC."

Tsotsi star Terry Pheto’s auctioned ‘lotto’ house gets no bidders, SA weighs in: “Overpriced beyond belief”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Terry Pheto's lux mansion did not get any buyers. The Tsotsi actress' Bryanston home went under the hammer on Thursday, March 2.

The star allegedly built the three-storey, triple-bedroom house with the money she reportedly looted from the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant fund. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is auctioning the house to get some of the money she allegedly stole from the NLC.

TimesLIVE reports that 22 participants logged in for the online auction as no bidders were on the property.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News