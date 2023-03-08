Nonku Williams responded to reports that she is being sued for breach of contract by also taking Mmadipotwana Media to court

The reality TV star posted her legal documents on Instagram, as well as exposing the owner who allegedly promised her lies

Mzansi responded by expressing support for Nonku and warned her to be cautious in future contacts

Nonku Williams has denied allegations that she breached a contract with Mmadipotwana Media.

Nonku Williams exposed the owner of Mmadipotwana Media as a scammer because she failed to deliver her promised services. Image: @nonku_williams

According to Sunday World, the media company planned to manage Nonku's reputation, find gigs for her, and negotiate endorsements and travel sponsors. However, things soured when Williams allegedly failed to settle the R150 000 acquisition fee before the company provided the services.

Nonku Williams says Mmadipotwana Media scammed her

Nonku took to Instagram after Mmadipotwana Media sued her for R2.2 million to explain her side of the story. She posted legal documents claiming the company defrauded her by failing to deliver on their promises.

Mmadipotwana Media vowed to take Nonku's wine A2Bwinery to the next level, but the owner claimed to be sick a day before their trip to Zanzibar, where they would have distributed the wine. Nonku stated that she paid R38 000 for the service and insisted on getting it back.

"The next day she started demanding a retainer fee of R50k of which I was totally livid that’s when I took the matter to my attorney to handle the matter."

Check out Nonku's legal documents below:

Mzansi shows support to Nonku Williams after she responded to the R2.2 million lawsuit

@ayandaa_thando said:

"I’m sorry Nonku No matter how careful you are, you still get scammed. You are in my prayers"

@sandisiwebalfour shared:

"I love your transparency. No amount of bad publication can change our love for you, Miss Williams."

@londy_mazwide_eventdesigner replied:

"I’m sorry Nonks! Scammers are everywhere. One needs to be extra careful "

@hair_n_nails_by_irene commented:

"Next time before you conclude any agreement, involve an attorney. I can be your legal advisor for free if you wish."

@keke_jm wrote:

"I hope you get your money back "

@tarquindiaz also said:

"We love you Nonkz.❤ I hope you get your money back. These people are unscrupulous. Thank you for exposing them."

@peezyduma added:

"You have my full support! "

