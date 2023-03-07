Sbahle Mpisane posted an Instagram workout video that raised people's temperatures on social media

The fitness influencer was doing some stretches and exercises, but netizens were solely focused on her fit body

SA men were drooling over the content creator and posted thirsty messages in her comments section

Sbahle Mpisane caused a social stir after posting a fire workout video. Image: @sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane showed South Africans that she still has an amazing body. The influencer has been inspiring women with workout videos and fitness-related content. Her recent video was shot at a sports field and demonstrated how she keeps limber.

Sbahle Mpisana performs different exercises in

The fitness enthusiast ditched the gym and decided to exercise out in the open. Sbahle was wearing form-fitting athleisure and flaunted her hourglass figure. She was shaking her bum in front of the camera at one point, leaving very little to the imagination.

Watch the hot Instagram workout video below:

South Africans react to Sbahle's exercises

People gawked at the Sbahle rolling around on the grass and wiggling her body. Some Instagrammers were stunned that she could even do the splits.

@ugodina_obi posted:

"Hot stuff, you are blessed my sister."

khumalo_sanele_kudos commented:

"You are beautiful and worthy of everything beautiful coming your way."

@bedroom_lounge_boutique asked:

"Senzeni my love? Lapho ushisa more than today’s weather."

@serakhumode mentioned:

"Now I know why your leg is not healing fast."

@silengeoliver commented:

"Yeeeeer, naughty exercise. Let me watch it for the last time."

@onela_m stated:

"This is a great gym outfit."

@l_am_patrick added:

"Your mother-in-law and father-in-law will see this."

@dbnsun added:

"Looking great! Better than ever before!"

