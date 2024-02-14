South African DJ DBN Gogo's alleged new man was revealed on social media recently

Jeff Radebe's daughter's new man was rumoured to be the Adulting actor BU 'Fancy Face' Mthembu

Pictures of a man and woman who were said to be DBN Gogo and Bu kissing were shared on Twitter (X)

DBN Gogo allegedly bagged herself a new hot man. Image: @bu_universe, @dbngogo

Source: Instagram

It seems like everyone wants to know what's poppin' in regards to DBN Gogo's love life, as recently a netizen shared online that the amapiano DJ is rumoured to be romantically linked to a popular actor.

DBN Gogo allegedly dating Adulting's BU Mthembu

DBN Gogo has made headlines once again after she showed off her new set of grills. Recently the star became the talk of town after she was rumoured to be dating Adulting actor Luthando BU Mthembu also known as Fancy Face.

Late last year, peeps claimed that the star was in a romantic relationship with a man named Trizz King Mageba, and now a Twitter (X) user @sanelenkosix went to investigate further and came back with proof that Jeff Radebe's daughter is dating BU Mthembu.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Pictures of a man and woman kissing which were said to be the DJ and Mthembu were posted on X and captioned:

"After his recent scandalous sex scenes DBN Gogo also wanted a piece of BU Mthembu."

See the post below:

Fans react to the new love match-up

Many social media were stunned that Mandisa Radebe was romantically linked to Fancy Face. See some of the comments below:

@MissNtabeni said:

"Amapiano female vocalists and djs are selling no one can tell me otherwise."

@SamkeloS___ wrote:

"Bro said I’ll use my character in real life."

@NMzozoyane questioned:

"That's why he nailed that part neh?"

@SammySib tweeted:

"This is such a random pair good for them."

@BlazingLEGOs commented:

"She likes bad boys ey."

@NubianSen mentioned:

"She has a type."

DBN Gogo lives it up in Miami

In a previous report from Briefly News, DBN Gogo shared a clip showing the amazing time she had in Miami.

The Khuza Gogo hitmaker celebrated her 30th birthday while she was booked in AfroNation 2023

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News