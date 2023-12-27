DBN Gogo has apparently found new love with a man named Trizz King Mageba and their pictures have surfaced

A blogger alleged that she started dating him while she was dating Amapiano vocalist Focalistic

Blogger Musa Khawula also apparently said that DBN Gogo bought her new man a Rolex

DBN Gogo has a new man, and they apparently have been dating for a while. Image: @dbngogo

Source: Instagram

Amapiano sensation DBN Gogo is reportedly in a new romantic relationship with a man named Trizz King Mageba.

DBN Gogo's new man revealed

Blogger Musa Khawula revealed who the Khuza Gogo's new bae is. The blogger also shared new images of the alleged couple. Khawula also mentioned that DBN Gogo bought her new man a Rolex.

Another shocker is that they apparently started dating while she was dating Amapiano vocalist Focalistic.

"Meet DBN Gogo's new boyfriend, Trizz King Mageba. DBN Gogo's relationship with Trizz King Mageba started while DBN Gogo was still seeing Focalistic. DBN Gogo even purchased a Rolex for her new boyfriend."

What happened between DBN Gogo and Focalistic

The two stars confirmed their relationship in 2022 when DBN Gogo shared a video where she showed off more gifts in their hotel room.

There were rose petals strewn across the bed, and then Focalistic was seen preparing a bottle of bubbles for them to enjoy.

She captioned the video: "The perfect end."

The couple started dating way before they found fame, and old pictures of them were revealed online. However, rumours of the demise of their relationship were filled with speculations that Focalistic cheated on DBN Gogo with Pabi Cooper.

Focalistic also opened up about his love life on Zingah on Choppin It With Bhudda T. He mentioned how he had been hurt before in relationships and that he plans on getting married in 2057.

Mzansi weighs in on the speculations

Here's what Mzansi has to say:

@cruelsankara said:

"This is why you must date huns with money."

@lihlelelogmail1 said:

"Good for her; Focalistic also started seeing that other girl, Pabi Cooper, whilst he was still with DBN Gogo, so it’s a win-win for both of them."

@PreciousShange asked:

"Gogo cheated back because Focalistic started a relationship with Pabi Cooper when he was still seeing her."

@moepathutse_21 shared:

"The benefits of dating huns from rich families."

DBN Gogo lives it up in Miami

In a previous report from Briefly News, DBN Gogo shared a clip showing the amazing time she had in Miami.

The Khuza Gogo hitmaker celebrated her 30th birthday while she was booked in AfroNation 2023.

Source: Briefly News