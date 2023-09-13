Focalistic has been very vocal about his love life in a recent interview with Zingah on Choppin It With Bhudda T

Focalistic got real about his relationship status in a recent interview with Zingah on Choppin It With Bhudda T.

Source: Instagram

Focalistic on his relationship status

The Amapiano hitmaker told rapper Zingah that he is single and is focused on the money. He opened up about having gone through so much in his previous relationships.

Focalistic candidly said in his interview that he had been hurt before and that he plans on getting married in 2057.

He said:

"I am single, man. I have been through quite a lot, hey. Right now, I want money, I am busy working. I think maybe I will get married in 2057, if I am still alive. But for now, I am busy in the streets enjoying my youth."

Watch the clip shared by Hype Collector below:

Watch more snippets from his interview:

Focalistic and DBN Gogo break up

Focalistic had been dating DBN Gogo since their earlier days and was also previously linked to Pabi Cooper.

Their break-up was never announced, and neither do they have an interest in speaking about their relationship and why it ended.

He was then linked to Pabi Cooper, and they often post each other on social media.

Fans react to Focalistic's sentiments

Many people were puzzled about why Focalistic spoke negatively about his love life.

Snootbosspenzo asked:

"He is lying he is dating Pabi Cooper."

Joey__ngomane said:

"What happened to DBN Gogo? I thought they were dating nje."

Ihatemileeey asked:

"So he left her for Pabi Cooper, but I'm guessing that didn't work."

Kwankazimulo said:

"What happened to you man? 'I been through a lot'. Straight."

Shabba_million_dollar_ranks said:

"Thats what I meant to my broes, it can't be possible to settle for......you know."

Focalistic opens up about putting Pretoria on the map

In a previous report from Briefly News, Focalistic opened up about taking Pretoria music and putting it on the map.

To do that, he said the entertainment industry in Mzansi needs to be taken more seriously by the government.

Source: Briefly News