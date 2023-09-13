Former Gomora star Ntobeko will embark on a big project in 2024, as he plans to release a song every week

The former Hectic Nine-9 presenter launched his music career properly this year when he got into acting

Ntobeko also shared that he will be returning to Mzansi television screens in the next six months

Actor Ntobeko Sishi said he aims to release 52 songs in 2024. Image: @sishiofficial

Former Gomora actor Ntobeko, popularly known for his role as 'Ntokozo', is on a huge mission. The star recently shared the plans he has for his music career for 2024.

Ntobeko Sishi set to release 52 songs in 2024

Ntobeko Sishi has been grinding through his musical journey. The actor shared some snippets of information about his New Year's resolution for 2024.

The former Gomora star told TshisaLIVE that he is planning big for the next year, he shared that he will be releasing a song every week, which will be accompanied by visuals.

He said:

"I embarked on my musical journey prior to venturing into acting. I'm currently working on unveiling 52 songs, and one of my foremost priorities as an artist is to narrate my personal path authentically.

"The beauty of acting lies in my ability to embody various characters. In contrast, with songwriting, I can convey my experiences through the most natural mediums I possess—lyrics, vocals, and melodies."

The musician is known for his acting career, as he used to play the role of 'Ntokozo' on Gomora.

Ntobeko started writing music when he was a teenager and officially launched his music career in 2023.

"My creative aspirations are focused on growth. As a songwriter, I often expect to produce music tailored for mainstream radio, but I've outgrown that desire.

"Currently, my priority is crafting captivating narratives through my artistry. I'm currently immersed in creating music with a distinct and innovative flair," he further shared.

Ntobeko releases a new song Lifted

As he preps himself for his huge project, Ntobeko recently dropped his latest single, Lifted, which has been highly-anticipated by his fans.

The former Hectic Nine-9 presenter shared on his Instagram that he will drop the single soon.

He posted pictures of himself recording on a mountain and captioned it:

"Haven’t done a chamomile session on a mountain since ‘Swimming’ 4 years ago. T, this is my favourite one yet, dropping this Wednesday at 7."

See the post below:

Netizens shared their opinion regarding the release of the song. Some said they can't wait for the song to drop:

Qwabe_zama responded:

"Can you do just one gospel song."

Azi_booi said:

"So cool."

Sikelelwa_siks said:

"This looks real goood!!!"

Lukhonaofficial wrote:

"Cannot wait! Kunini ndigowa. I know this one will heal me, drop."

Jose_Themba wrote:

"I’m too excited!"

A_.zwane replied:

"Finally."

Lethuu_Jebese responded:

"Omg YESS!"

The star also shared that he will be returning on-screen in the next six months.

