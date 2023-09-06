Ntukza and K.O haven't been on good terms for some years now, going as far as exchanging words in diss tracks

Ntukza looked back at his song Long Road to Freedom , which was directed at his former bandmate, saying that he's proud of the track

The rappers have not exchanged any words since their back and-forth from earlier in 2023 but Ntukza confidently brought up his song

Former Teargast Member Ntukza says he is proud of and won't stop sharing his song ‘Long Road to Freedom’. Images: Ntukza Teargas/ Facebook and mrcashtime/ Instagram

Earlier in the year, K.O seemingly had a lot on his chest and released a diss track titled Forecast 23 directed at Ntukza and his wife, as well as Lady Du. Ntukza wasted no time and recorded a response, Long Road To Freedom, that received a lukewarm response from listeners.

Ntukza, however, boasted about how well his track did, saying that he found inspiration through the lyrics to push harder.

Ntukza boasts about his diss track

At the top of 2023, K.O and Ntukza exchanged words in their diss tracks directed at each other. K.O's Forecast 23 was pointed at his former bandmate and his wife, where he called her a Caron.

Ntukza dropped a diss track in response to K.O's words and titled it Long Road to Freedom. Though the track didn't land nearly as well as Forecast 23, Ntukza says he is proud of his song.

In an Instagram post shared by SA Hip Hop Mag, the rapper expressed his pride over his work:

"I will never stop posting this song on my pages the way I'm filled with pride for LR2F."

"I'll hype myself about it over and over, I'm really super surprised that I created this GIANT of a piece of work. I'll post it whenever I want, an achievement and a big highlight of 2023 I never expected at all."

He concluded:

"I'm inspired by my own work! I'm overwhelmed by what the world has been writing about this song."

Mzansi weighs in on Ntukza's diss track

Hip hop heads shared their thoughts on Long Road to Freedom, with many saying that Ntukza dropped weak bars in comparison to K.O's lyrical onslaught:

GrownManTabz said:

"Wait wait wait... Ntukza tarnishing a hot legacy with hot trash. I don't wanna remember one of my GOATs like this."

SontiSir responded:

"It’s clear that the only reason he was in Teargas was Broerkeitskaap. Forget this being the worst diss track, Ntukza is just awful, period. Don’t have no single rap bone in him."

BesterRick1 commented:

"Absolutely rubbish like is this the same Ntukza from Teargas?"

Kings_Slaya posted:

"He could’ve just sent this WhatsApp VN to K.O directly."

julianbr00kss added:

"This can’t be the same Ntukza that dropped a fire verse on 'Take You Out.'"

rashid_kay asked:

"This is a parody, right?"

Ntukza celebrates his independence

Briefly News recently covered online reactions to Ntukza celebrating nearly a decade of being a solo artist.

The rapper came into the scene as part of Teargas with his brother Ma-E and former friend, K.O. Since the group's unfortunate disbandment, each rapper eventually focused on their solo careers.

The publication also revealed K.O's candid discussion about feeling unappreciated by the music industry.

