Black Panther actor John Kani celebrated his 80th birthday with a hilarious thrown-back post from 2015

The internationally acclaimed star joked about how he was scared of being 80 years old without being financially stable

The post sparked hilarious reactions from his fans and followers who also took the time to celebrate his special day

John Kani is celebrating another trip around the sun. The seasoned actor marked his special day with an old photo he shared in 2015.

John Kani celebrates 80th birthday with hilarious post

Celebrated South African actor and media personality John Kani is 80 years old - but doesn't look a day over 60. The Black Panther actor headed to his social media pages to express what was his greatest fear a few years ago.

Kani posted a picture he shared in 2015 which revealed that his greatest fear was getting to the age of 80 and still broke. He, however, assured his fans that he made it to 80 and is financially stable. He wrote:

"Thank God. I made it. I made this statement in 2015. I am 80 years old and I am fine. Elder⭐️"

John Kani's fans celebrate star's birthday

The actor's followers flooded his timeline with heartwarming birthday messages. Many applauded him for dedicating his life to his career.

@ThuliMadonsela3 wrote:

"Congratulations @KANI_ELDER. What a milestone, what a life and what a legacy. Thanks for being a light of the world and a beacon of hope to us. Happy birthday. #HappyBirthdayJohnKani"

@HakeemAndrsn added:

"I’m sad cause I’m going to miss your Tribute at the Market Theatre Ntate BUT, you know I’m sending all my love and you’re getting the biggest hug and embrace when I see you. All my love. 80 & Fine indeed!!! "

