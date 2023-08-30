Mi Casa singer J'Something has turned 35 years old, and he marked his milestone with a special message

He posted a cool appreciation note affirming himself and his successes

His post was showered by a flood of birthday wishes from his inline fans and followers

J'Something has turned 35 years old, and he celebrated his milestone with a motivational birthday note for himself. Images: @jsomethingmusic

Mi Casa vocalist J'Something, real name Joao da Fonseca turned 35 on 29 August and he celebrated his day by penning an appreciation note to himself.

J'Something celebrates his 35th birthday with a Twitter note

He wrote himself a lengthy message that said in part:

"Happy birthday young man. I’m hella proud of you. One day at a time. Keep believing in your dreams. Stay humble. You’re a beast. Nobody can do YOU better than YOU. You’re in a league of your own. This life is a gift, explore your potential daily. Continue being a good human being. Work hard but enjoy life more. Stay focused, lots of distractions out there. You’re a legend!"

Read the full text in this post:

Birthday wishes flood in for J'Something

Tweeps showered the Jika hitmaker with birthday wishes:

@WaafiqahF said:

"Happy Birthday, J :) Wishing you many happy healthy years to come. I love watching you completely thrive but remain so humble. What a breath of fresh air you and your wife are as well. Enjoy!"

@kabelolipe23 wished:

"May you see many more years to come."

@ThabisoMat99590 reminded him:

"You still owe us a Kizomba Album in this lifetime young man."

@Informally_Yaya appreciated:

"Thank you for sharing the gift of YOU with us, so diligently and authentically. Much love and Happy Birthday J."

@leyroy_king commented:

"Happy birthday to you Mi Casa my brother, enjoy your day and make some music again man. C'mon Micasa!"

