Renowned South African musician and songwriter J'Something has revealed that he worked with the late AKA on his final album Mass Country

J'Something took to Twitter to share he was honoured to co-write a track titled Amapiano

Social media users have been giving positive feedback following the release of the slain rapper's album

J'Something has shared that he was among the many talented artists who worked with the late rapper AKA on his final project Mass Country.

J'Something reveals he co-wrote a song on AKA's 'Mass Country'.

Source: Instagram

AKA worked on a number of artists on his fourth studio album. Some notable celebs who worked with AKA on Mass Country include Blxckie, Nasty C, Khuli Chana and his girlfriend Nadia Nakai.

J'Something on working with AKA on Mass Country

According to ZAlebs, J'Something recently shared that he co-wrote a track titled Amapiano from the body of work. The star said he was honoured to have worked with Kiernan "AKA" Forbes on his final project. He wrote:

"Honored to be apart of it … co wrote a track called #Amapiano … let’s run up the numbers!! #MassCountry OUT NOW!"

AKA's fans say Mass Country is his best project ever

Mass Country has been topping charts since its highly anticipated release. Fans have been vibing to the hits and praising the rapper.

@sibanyoni_mt said:

"Album is out, it sounds amazing... Don't thank AKA for the music, thank God for AKA"

@NkanyeziKubheka noted:

"Mass Country has reached over 7 million streams on Spotify alone and it's currently the number 1 album in 10 countries. Long live Super Mega. "

Old interview of AKA explaining meaning behind his album Mass Country surfaces

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that fans were counting down to the release of AKA's highly anticipated album Mass Country. Many people had already pre-ordered the body and of work, and others promised to support it.

AKA's family and management team announced that Mass Country would be released on February 24 following the star's assassination in Durban.

AKA was a lyrical genius who had been hailed for his talents. According to ZAlebs, the star explained the meaning behind the album name Mass Country during an interview with Slikour.

