DJ Sbu gave AKA's new album a raving review while he appeared on the DJ Fresh YouTube podcast

He also dragged South African people who are not listening to the late rapper's album and showing support

Social media users were divided about DJ Sbu's comments and some said they will not be emotionally blackmailed into streaming Mass Country

DJ Sbu takes a jab at people who are not supporting AKA's posthumous album 'Mass Country'. Image: @djsbulive and @akaworlwide

DJ Sbu was a guest on DJ Fresh's new YouTube podcast called Waw! What A Week. During the episode, he paid homage to AKA who was brutally killed earlier this month.

Sbu applauded the late rapper for building a solid legacy that his daughter Kairo Forbes will financially benefit from. He added that unlike many artists AKA did not die broke, and his memorial service and funeral were befitting a man of his stature.

DJ Sbu reviews AKA's Mass Country album

The former radio host gave Mass Country a thumbs up and said AKA's last music offering was his best work. Sbu was so hyped, he went as far as even criticising people that have not streamed it Mass Country. He told DJ Fresh:

"If you are South African & you not listening to the brand new AKA, shame on you."

SA Twitter users react to DJ Sbu's comments about AKA's new album

@TheRealNtsiK said:

"Lol, the amapiano artists are not listening to it. Maphorisa, Kabza, didn’t even bother to send a lousy message of condolences."

@TesssBlog posted:

"It’s now podcast galore in SA."

@Ndlovu_Z_ asked:

"Was Sbu this loud when Prokid passed? Can we also be told what TS has done for Pro's family after his death?"

@LuthandoMfilifi stated:

"This album is classic the title deserves it. It's a versatile masterpiece to that caters to different genres. "

@thatofaith posted:

"Why just because he is late."

@delanosafari asked:

"People should listen only because the dude is dead? "

@RSeraki added:

"Mass country is not a good album, shoot me."

