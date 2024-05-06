Musician Prince Kaybee caused a stir when he posted a thirst trap picture during his performance

Women were sent to an instant tailspin and lauded the music producer for being easy on the eyes

Prince Kaybee recently trended when he shared images from his injuries after getting involved in a motorbike accident

Local star Prince Kaybee seems to have recovered from his motorbike injuries. The music producer shared new pictures where he was performing, and the ladies were left gagged.

A new picture of Prince Kaybee had the ladies drooling. Image: @princekaybeesa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee stirs conversation with picture

One of Mzansi's eye candies, musician Prince Kaybee, knows how to keep the ladies obsessed with him. Just recently, he shared a sizzling photo of him performing at a recent gig, instantly igniting a buzz online.

Prince Kaybee's female fans were captivated by his looks, and many lauded the music producer for his appealing appearance.

Take a look at his picture below:

Prince Kaybee looks good after motorbike accident

Last week, Prince Kaybee was involved in a motorbike accident. He shared pictures of his injuries: a broken ankle and wrist from what was his fifth accident since he started riding bikes.

Responding to a worried fan, Kaybee explained that he was travelling very fast and hit the brakes too late.

“I was practising for my championship race before quality (quicker than everyone on track). I was confident, turn 1, hit the brakes too late, and the bike did not stop. I decided to fly off the bike before it hit the gravel at 180km/h. I broke my ankle and wrist, and now I'm gonna miss four races.”

Because of the recent picture, peeps breathed a sigh of relief that he was recovering well.

Fans gush over Prince Kaybee

Netizens did not hold back on the compliments. Here's what many people had to say.

@ChrisEcxel102:

"That took me by surprise."

@zwivhuya_zwii:

"You're too fine Sir."

@apheleljody:

"My baby."

@khween_b:

"Oooh Kabelo my baby."

Prince Kaybee previews new song

In a previous report from Briefly News, Prince Kaybee is busy working in the studio, cooking up new music despite his arm injuries from the last motorbike accident.

The Wajelwa hitmaker previewed the song on Twitter (X), and in the video, he covered his hand with a bandage. Prince Kaybee received love and support from his fans, but some people are still advising him to jump to Amapiano.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News