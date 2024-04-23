Musician Prince Kaybee has revealed that he was involved in yet another bike accident recently

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker opened up about what happened, and he posted a picture of his leg in a moon boot

When asked by a curious fan, he revealed that he was driving at a high speed and hit the brakes too late

Prince Kaybee has been involved in another motorbike accident. Last year, the star was involved in his fourth accident, where he hurt his arm. This means the recent accident would be his fifth.

Prince Kaybee posted pictures of his injured leg and showed his bandaged wrist. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee reveals surviving motorbike accident

Chart-topper Prince Kaybee shared that he was involved in a bike accident recently. Since riding motorbikes, Prince Kaybee has been injured five times.

Over the weekend, the muso posted a picture of his leg in a moon boot and added a heart emoji.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Prince Kaybee sheds light on accident

The Fetch Your Life star responded to curious fans, who asked him what had happened. Fellow artist DJ Chymamusiqe asked, “What happened, bro? If you don’t mind me asking.”

An open and honest Kaybee said he was riding at high speed when he hit the brakes too late, causing him to get flung out from the bike. He sustained injuries, a broken ankle and a wrist.

“I was practising for my championship race before quality (quicker than everyone on track). I was confident, turn 1, hit the brakes too late, and the bike did not stop. I decided to fly off the bike before it hit the gravel at 180km/h. I broke my ankle and wrist, and now I'm gonna miss four races.”

Prince Kaybee shares hilarious industry advice

In a previous report from Briefly News, music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee shared his dos and don’ts of the music industry.

His response left fans howling as he mentioned a mistake that made him top the trends list. Prince Kaybee told a fan they should refrain from sending private photos, and many were left chuckling.

This was him speaking from experience after his then-lover Hazel Mahazard leaked his adult pictures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News