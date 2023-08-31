Talented South African actor Thabiso Mokhethi who is popular for playing the role of Samuel in Generations has opened up about his journey

The star who has been away from the spotlight for a while recently revealed that he battled depression and drug abuse

Thabiso said he is grateful that through the grace of God, he managed to get the necessary help and get his life back together

South Africans have been wondering where Thabiso Mokhethi disappeared to and what he has been up to. The former Generations actor opened up about his battles and how he managed to overcome them in a heartwarming video.

Thabiso Mokhethi on battling depression and drug abuse

Thabiso Mokhethi is undoubtedly one of Mzansi's favourite actors. The star rose to prominence when he played the iconic role of Samuel Khumalo in Generations.

The actor recently opened up about some of his life struggles in an emotional video shared on his Instagram page. Speaking about how God's grace changed his life, Thabiso said he managed to overcome drug addiction and depression through prayer. He said:

"I was once a drug addict and grace set me free from that. I was once lost in my own stresses until I was depressed, but the Lord set me from that.

"I was a person who didn't live a life of truth and honesty and I was transformed into a nobleman."

Fans applaud Thabiso for sharing his story

Social media users felt inspired by Thabiso's story. Many said the star is doing the right thing by raising awareness and encouraging his fans to turn to God in times of need.

@itswarrenjason said:

"Was inspired when I read a write-up story on your addiction. God is sufficient ♡ I’m so proud of you."

@mrslitelu commented:

"Oh Thabiso, thank you for sharing. What the Spirit of the Lord is doing is far and beyond what you can imagine. Thank you for being obedient to his call. There is indeed no spirit higher than the Spirit of the living God. Thank you once again "

@mr.music_sa wrote:

"Amen, powerful!"

@hellen_bright noted:

"Powerful. Thank you for sharing my fav Brother."

f.kgoete added:

"The grace of God is indeed sufficient for all. I am thankful to God for your life Thabiso"

