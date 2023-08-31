Social media sensation Coachella Randy opened up about his journey with depression

Coachella Randy raised awareness about the importance of taking care of one's mental health

Despite his battle with depression, he is doing well, and he and his friend were cover stars for the Oak Magazine

Social media sensation Coachella Randy opened up about his journey with depression on his Instagram story. Image: @coachella.randy

Coachella Randy, the late veteran TV host and actress Vinolia 'V Mash' Mashego's son, has been battling depression for quite some time. Through this, he wants to raise awareness about mental health.

Coachella Randy shares story about depression

The media sensation Coachella Randy reflected on how social media users have been questioning his motive for taking a break from socials and being compared to his friends.

According to TimesLIVE, Coachella Randy explained himself on his Instagram Stories, where he said:

"I am fighting to be genuinely okay, from my hair follicles to the lines under my feet. I was so scared for my life and thought I was crossing over, I knew I had to fight for my life, but I didn't even know where I was in this world, this is the scariest thing any person can go through."

He shared that he is grateful that it happened to him as his life is changing for the better, and he can feel the growth flowing through him.

The late TV host V Mash's son is on meds and thankful to each person by his side when he was weakest:

"I'm posting about this not for pity or sympathy but to raise awareness of how important it is to take care of your mental health, reality is that we only become mindful and conscious of things when we only experience them, but if I can be an example to you, then take it with you and protect yourself, it's a serious thing please," he shared.

Coachella Randy and his friends are cover stars

Amidst all that, he and his friends Kagiso Mogola and Kamohelo Pule have made their debut as cover stars of Oak Magazine for August.

Coachella Randy shared the exciting news on Instagram. He posted the picture of the cover magazine and captioned it:

"Special s/o @officailoakave for this incredible feature as cover stars this month. It has really been a privilege and an honour!"

See the post here:

Social media users complimented him and his friends and showered his comment section with love and compliments:

Coachella Randy thanks Kamo Mphela

