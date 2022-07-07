Social media content creators Coachella Randy, Kamohelo Pule, and Kagiso Mogola have announced a new reality show Birth Stars by them

Birth Stars is set to shed light on queer stories while also inviting the trio's fans into their personal lives as they tell their stories

The show has been announced to premiere on July 8th and will be available on YouTube for anyone who wants to watch it

Oratile Masedi, better known as Coachella Randy, has just announced a new YouTube show aimed at educating Mzansi on queer issues.

Coachella Randy is not doing this alone; he is collaborating with his social media creator friends Kamohelo Pule and Kagiso Mogola.

The reality show, named Birth Stars, is set to premiere on YouTube on July 8th.

"The wait is over! The countdown officially begins… @birthof_stars premiers Friday the 8th of July on YouTube. Follow the link on bio to subscribe," said the trio in an Instagram post.

The trailer is already available on their Instagram account:

The show's episodes are expected to last 25 minutes.

TshisaLIVE spoke with the trio, who expressed how important it was for them to create the show in order not only to tell untold queer stories but also to have a platform to share their own stories beyond what their followers see on the short clips they post on their social media accounts.

"it's just me taking them through who Randy really is and the whole purpose of the show was to focus on every individual cast member and their brands, so people will get to know us," said Coachella Randy to TshisaLIVE.

Kagiso and Kamohelo have reflected on how their genuine friendship has led them to the point where they are now collaborating on business ventures.

"It started as a friendship and also grew into a business relationship. We grew into creating content and magic together.”

Fans have reacted with excited replies to the trailer.

@gyre_sa said:

"I am here for this "

@daylanfabiano wrote:

"Omg guys I’m so excited "

@modise_nicholas added:

"Honey ❤️ I can’t wait m, ebile let me subscribe somer nou tlaar jwale now bo mogurls ❤️❤️"

