Showmax has announced on Instagram that they will be releasing a behind-the-scenes look at their popular telenovela, The Wife

The series has been announced as an eight-part series of nothing but dramatic scenes that many may have missed and some never got clarity on

Viewers of the Showmax show have taken to the Instagram comments section to share their excitement with other eager viewers

Showmax has pulled a big surprise and released a trailer for their most popular show, The Wife. The production was reportedly preparing for Season 3, but it seems like fans have something else to look forward to.

Showmax has dropped the trailer for 'The Wife: Behind The Veil', which will take viewers behind the scenes of the hit telenovela. Image: @thewife_on_showmax

Many viewers were taken aback when Showmax released the teaser for The Wife: Behind The Veil. According to ZAlebs, this is an eight-part special that takes viewers behind the scenes of the popular telenovela. On Instagram, Showmax Online posted the following:

The special series will give viewers a glimpse of the Zulu brothers and the women in their lives. Fans can expect answers to questions raised by certain dramatic scenes in the past season.

While they wait for Season 3, fans can watch the behind-the-scenes footage. Season 3's first episode, according to ZAlebs, will air in November.

Viewers' reactions to The Wife: Behind The Veil trailer

@kanyiem said:

"I even missed this background soundtrack."

@ray_of_sunshine_10 wrote:

"I can’t wait!"

@linda_headbush posted:

"I’m over your delay games, give us a date please."

@ntombibasi commented:

"But when is soon? We’ve missed oMageba."

@teedowvee shared:

"At least now we have something to watch ❤️"

@mamiigreenies2 added:

"I'm literally screaming, can't wait, when is it coming back, we've been waiting haaa!"

The Wife is home to many Mzansi-grown talents like Mbalenhle Mavimbela, Bonko Khoza, Mondli Makhoba and Khanyi Mbau.

The Wife S3 in preproduction despite rumours of lead actors leaving, set to premiere in November 2022

Briefly News previously reported that The Wife fans have been reassured that Season 3 of the show will come. Fans were having doubts about the continuation of the show following reports that lead cast members were allegedly leaving.

Reports circulating on social media revealed that Mbalenhle Mavimbela, who plays Hlomu, Mondli Makhoba, who plays Nkosana Zulu, Khanyi Mbau, who plays Zandile, and Zikhona Sondlaka, who portrays Nqoba Zulu's baby mama Mandisa, are all exiting the telenovela.

The devastating news made peeps assume that there is no more future for the show. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a statement from The Wife producers stating that they are about to begin shooting. Per the statement, The Wife Season 3 was inspired by Dudu Busani Dube's best-selling book, Naledi His Love.

