Producers of the popular Showmax telenovela The Wife gas reassured Mzansi that their favorite show will return for a third season

Peeps had called for the cancellation of the soapie following reports that Khanyi Mbau, Mbalenhle Mavimbela, Mondli Makoba, and Zikhona Sodlaka were all leaving the show

Stained Glass Productions released a statement stating that they are currently in pre-production, and season 3 will premiere in November 2022

The Wife fans have been reassured that season 3 of the show will come. Fans were having doubts about the continuation of the show following reports that lead cast members were allegedly leaving.

‘The Wife’ season 3 is scheduled to premiere in November 2022 amid allegations that main cast members are being shaded. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Reports circulating on social media revealed that, Mbalenhle Mavimbela who plays Hlomu, Mondli Makhoba who plays Nkosana Zulu, Khanyi Mbau who plays Zandile and Zikhona Sondlaka who portrays Nqoba Zulu's baby mama Mandisa are all exiting the telenovela.

The devastating news made peeps to assume that there is no more future for the show. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a statement from The Wife producers stating that they are about to begin shooting. Per the statement, The Wife season 3 was inspired by Dudu Busani Dube's best selling book Naledi His Love.

According to TimesLIVE, all main actors for the third season have all been confirmed. The Wife season 3 will premiere in November.

Abdul Khoza wins favorite actor at DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards for the role of Nqoba Zulu in The Wife

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Abdul Khoza bagged the Favourite Actor award at this year's DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards (DMVCA). The KwaZulu-Natal-born actor walked away with the accolade for his role in

Abdul portrays the character of Nqoba Zulu in the popular telenovela. He was competing against his cast-mate Bonko Khoza. Bonko plays the lead role of Mqhele Zulu in the series.

Mzansi Magic took to Twitter to announce that Abdul Khoza won the hotly-contested category.

