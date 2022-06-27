The DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards 2022 was a fun-filled affair featuring some of South Africa's faves from the Big Brother Mzansi cast

Themba Broly and Mpho Wa Badimo, Big Brother Mzansi stars, were among the celebrities who participated in the DStvMzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards

Themba Broly and Mpho Wa Badimo's supporters loved their appearances as they rubbed shoulders with the likes of Boity Thulo and Tbo Touch

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards are a chance for favourite celebrities to hit the town. For the 2022 DStv MVCA,Themba Broly and Mpho Wa Badimo were among some of the fresh faces in attendance.

Themba Broly and Mpho Wa Badimo announced award winners with Tbo Touch and Boity Thulo at the DStv MVCAs. Image: Instagram/mpho_wa_badimo/thembabroly

Source: Instagram

Themba Broly and Mpho Wa Badimo, Big Brother Mzansi staples, got their chance to shine while presenting awards at the DSTV Multichoice event.

Themba Broly appears at DStv MVCAs with Boity Thulo

According to ZAlebs, Themba Broly was trending on social media after presenting an award alongside Boity Thulo. Themba and Boity presented the Best Radio Personality Award and their working chemistry was undeniable.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Themba and Boity acknowledged the reality star's fanbase, Ghost Nation, for their immense support that has made his career possible. Boity admitted that Themba was nervous and said his fans should continue to support him as he makes his debut at the awards.

Themba cruised through the presentation despite a few mistakes, and fans appreciated his effort.

BBMzansi winner Mpho Wa Badimo presents award with Tbo Touch

Season 3 winner of Big Brother Mzansi, Mpho Wa Badimo, also presented an award. Mpho Wabadimo was responsible for the Favourite Actress Award alongside Tbo Touch.

The two woked together seamlessly as they presented the award and made jokes about Big Brother. Mpho and Tbo Touch also gave Makhadzi a shout-out for having an amazing year

Supporters show Themba Broly and Mpho Wa Badimo some love

Fans of the Big Brother couple, who have officially paired up, took to social media to congratulate them on their journey.

@SandisoNcube commented:

"Well done tonight @ThembaBroly and @MPHOWABADIMO22. The world is now firmly at your feet."

Fans defended Themba against anyone who tried to make fun of his mistake during the award presentation.

@RealCaswell wrote:

"We are so proud of you #ThembaBroly, you did well, their faves have never touched that stage but they are being negative."

Fans thought Mpho Wa Badimo was a natural on the DStv awards stage.

@iyana_milani2 commented:

"Someone give this girl a presenting job!"

@mbally_barbz added:

"You born for this ngeke abakuyeke (They will never let you go)... love love love❤️❤️"

@themby__b23 commented:

"The way I screamed when I saw your namemy mama even throw a shoe on my face❤️we love you Queen, the confidence is top tier."

BBMzansi’s Mpho Wa Badimo has not always had it easy: “I was a sole provider”

Briefly News previously reported that June 2022 marks three months since Michelle Vundla (27), also known as "Mpho Wa Badimo," won the latest Big Brother Mzansi reality show, taking home R2 million.

This also applies to her accomplishments, such as being the first solo woman to win Big Brother Mzansi and partnering with one of South Africa's most popular alcohol brands, Castle Milk Stout, on an ambassador deal.

Mpho's path to the life she presently leads has been riddled with stumbling blocks.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News