The Wife actor Abdul Khoza won the Favourite Actor award at this year's DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

The KwaZulu-Natal-born star bagged the accolade for slaying the role of one of the notorious taxi operators , Nqoba Zulu , in the popular telenovela

, , The viewers of the show shared that Abdul deserved the hotly-contested category win because of the way he slays his character

Abdul Khoza bagged the Favourite Actor award at this year's DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards (DMVCA). The KwaZulu-Natal-born actor walked away with the accolade for his role in The Wife.

Abdul portrays the character of Nqoba Zulu in the popular telenovela. He was competing against his cast-mate Bonko Khoza. Bonko plays the lead role of Mqhele Zulu in the series.

Mzansi Magic took to Twitter to announce that Abdul Khoza won the hotly-contested category. Their social media team wrote:

"Always a hotly-contested category, the #DStvMVCA winner of Favourite Actor – sponsored by @ShowmaxOnline – is @Abdul_Khoza."

The viewers of The Wife took to the timeline to congratulate the star, according to ZAlebs. Many said he deserved the accolade because of the way he slayed the role of Nqoba Zulu.

@Ghabadiya_11 said:

"Shout out one time to Class Act for introducing us to this amazing talented, bro."

@kay_thobile commented:

"Well deserved, this guy is so talented."

@Charmilique wrote:

"Agghhh maaan, how they support him on that stage is everything. That's what we call brotherhood."

@VuyiNkosi said:

"I’m sooo happy he won."

@KeabetsweMoitsi commented:

"As he should. Good actor."

@NtokozoKain wrote:

"Well deserved. He was my ultimate entertainer on The Wife."

@penny_philah added:

"Ntuzuma F stand up our very own Bafana Abdul Khoza."

The Wife viewers praise Abdul Khoza for slaying his role

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the viewers of The Wife took to social media to share their thoughts on the latest episodes of the Showmax series. The fans went wild over Abdul Khoza's acting skills.

The actor portrays the character of Nqoba in the trending show. The viewers are in love with Abdul's character's amusing antics. The award-winning star stole the show when Showmax dropped three more episodes on Thursday, 23 December.

Tweeps to to Twitter to praise Abdul Khoza for the way he slays the role and some said they just love the way Nqoba always roasts his family's sister-in-law, Hlomu. Even Anele Mdoda took to her timeline to praise Abdul for slaying his role.

Source: Briefly News