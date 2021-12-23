The Wife viewers have shared their thoughts on the latest episodes of the epic Showmax telenovela

The fans of the show have taken to social media to praise award-winning star Abdul Khoza for his acting skills

Scores of viewers have shared that they love the way Abdul slays his character in the show named Nqoba

The viewers of The Wife have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the latest episodes of the Showmax series. The fans are going wild over Abdul Khoza's acting skills.

Abdul Khoza plays the character of Nqoba in 'The Wife'. Image: @abdul_khoza

Source: Instagram

The actor portrays the character of Nqoba in the trending show. The viewers are in love with Abdul's character's amusing antics. The award-winning star stole the show when Showmax dropped three more episodes on Thursday, 23 December.

Tweeps have taken to Twitter to praise Abdul Khoza for the way he slays the role and some said they just love the way Nqoba always roasts his family's sister-in-law, Hlomu. Even Anele Mdoda took to her timeline to praise Abdul for slaying his role.

@Iam_Mooi said:

"Its The Sunglasses For Me Shem!!! Nqoba is ma fav Zulu brother shem."

@KholiMarishane commented:

"Nqoba is one special character shame."

@Moloko_Selepe said:

"Nqoba dragging Hlomu about being a journalist and failing to remember details about the guy who 'kidnapped' the boys is my fav part… He is always gonna use it against her."

@Is_a_violet wrote:

"You can’t tell me nothing about Nqoba. I love him so much."

@iiam_riri commented:

"And I repeat Nqoba is my absolute fave."

@ZeeRight added:

"Nqoba is the only person on this show who’s killing it."

Source: Briefly.co.za