Blxckie's Hold visualizer has reached 1 million views on YouTube and the star took to social media to celebrate

The YeX4 hitmaker thanked his fans for showing support to his music and for continuing to bump the Hold visualizer

The rapper's stans shared that he deserves all the good things that are coming his way because he has been working hard this year

Blxckie took to social media recently to celebrate his success in the hip-hop industry. The rapper's Hold visualizer has reached 1 million views on YouTube.

The star took to Twitter to show gratitude to his fans for showing him love since he started recording music professionally. According to SlikourOnLife, Blxckie, who has 102 000 subscribers on YouTube, captioned his post:

"Another one! Ngyanthanda nonke (I love all of y'all)."

Blxckie's followers said he deserves all the success that he's receiving because he has been putting in the work in the Mzansi rap scene.

@Mostrumentals said:

"You deserve it all Somnyama, hold is special dawg."

@lVYSONTOUR wrote:

"It's what you deserve."

@SA_Ngubane commented:

"Numbers don't lie."

@yahKopano added:

"You're a superstar."

Blxckie crowned SA's best MC

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Blxckie is Mzansi's Hottest MC, according to MTV Base's hip-hop panel. The rapper has been crowned 2021's king of rap in the country.

The star beat the likes of Big Zulu, Nasty C, A-Reece and Costa Titch who were all in the Top 10 of the Hottest MCs locally. MTV Base dropped the list in a 2-art special which aired on 3 and 4 December.

The likes of AKA, Kwesta, and Cassper Nyovest did not make it to the Top 10 even though they dropped hip-hop projects this year. The only female rapper who made the list was Dee Koala, who took the Number 10 spot.

Blxckie's tracks were on high rotation on radio and TV this past 12 months. The Ye x4 hitmaker was also hard at work and got to share the studio with the likes of Nasty C, Dr Peppa, Indigo Stella and Yanga Chief.

