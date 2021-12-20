Cassper Nyovest's Big Money Moves in 2021: From TV Gig to Sneaker & Booze Deals

Cassper Nyovest owned 2021. The rapper-turned-businessman has been making major money moves since he announced that he wants to be Mzansi's first hip-hop billionaire.

Mufasa has been working hard to make sure that his dream comes true. He has been bagging multi-million-rand deals since the year began and is surely on his way to becoming a self-made billionaire.

Cassper Nyovest bagged a TV gig and sneaker and booze deals in 2021. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Apart from making rap music, Don Billiato has spread his wings this year which saw him even drop an Amapiano project. Cassper Nyovest has also jumped into the lucrative alcohol and sneaker-producing businesses.

Briefly News zoomed in on the Siyathandana hitmaker's 2021 business deals. Check out some of his major money moves below:

1. R100 million Drip deal

Mufasa signed a record-breaking R100 million legacy deal with Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana early in June. The rapper's first shoe line, The Root of Fame, has been selling very well since it was launched.

They've opened a few stores nationally since Mufasa's shoes went on sale. SowetanLIVE reports that Cassper said the sneaker line is not associated with his name but it gives his fans a taste of how it feels to be him.

2. 'The Braai Show' TV presenting gig

Cassper surprised many when he was announced as the new host of The Braai Show. The SABC 1 show used to be hosted by his arch-rival in hip-hop, AKA. The second season of the programme saw Mufasa host Mzansi celebs in his luxurious mansion.

The star invited the likes of Mihlali Ndamase, Makhadzi, Kamo Mphela and Lehau Sehoana, among others. It was the first time he bagged a TV presenting gig and most of his fans agreed that he did a great job as the show's episodes trended on social media when he was the host.

3. Mufasa drops adult beverage

Just as when Mzansi thought Cassper was done for the year, the star introduced his alcohol brand, Billiato. He said the adult beverage would launch this December. Mufasa said the lux drink was for people just like him.

The musician sent the timeline into a frenzy when he announced the new business venture. In an interview, he said a popular "alcohol guru" approached him to embark on this venture.

Cassper Nyovest gets lux Franck Muller watch

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest spoiled himself with a luxurious new watch. The rapper took to social media to show off the posh wristwatch.

Mufasa bragged that he bought the expensive watch because his fave soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo owns one. A Franck Muller watch costs from R150 000 to R350 000 in Mzansi but Cassper's one is more expensive because it has been custom-designed.

The Siyathandana hitmaker's watch has been diamond-encrusted by Diamond Channel. Cassper Nyovest took to Instagram on Tuesday, 14 December to flex it.

"I honestly just bought a Franck Muller cause Cristiano Ronaldo wears a Frank Muller. CR7!!! THIS ONE IS FOR YOU!!!! Shout out to @the_watch_channelsa and @the_diamond_channel for making my birthday special this year. #frankmuller."

