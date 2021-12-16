Shona Ferguson, Mutodi Neshehe and 3 Other Mzansi Celebs Who Died in 2021

This year has not been a good year for the Mzansi entertainment industry. The country lost some of the biggest celebs due to Covid-19 while some died under mysterious circumstances.

The deaths of some of these A-listers shook the whole of Mzansi and even beyond. The families of these stars are still trying to pick up the pieces after the loss of their loved ones in 2021.

Shona Ferguson and Mutodi Neshehe are just two of Mzansi celebs who died in 2021. Image: @ferguson_films, @mutodi1

Briefly News has put together a list of four Mzansi celebs whose passing brought tears to the whole country not only the people close to them.

The media mogul passed away at Milpark Hospital where he had been fighting for his life for a few days. The Queen producer's death on 30 July rocked the entire country as peeps couldn't believe that such a healthy and working out man could succumb to Covid-19 related complications.

His wife Connie Ferguson was devastated by the death of the love of her life but with the support she's been receiving from Mzansi, she has been slowly but surely getting back at her feet.

2. Mutodi Neshehe

The former Muvhango star's family confirmed in a statement that he died on Thursday evening, 1 June, 2021. The thespian was known in Mzansi for his role in Muvhango as Ndalamo Mukwevho. He also played the role of Karabo Moroka's second husband in Generations back in the day.

The award-winning actor's brother INPHASeDJ, who is also rapper Gigi Lamayne's DJ, took to Twitter and shared the sad news. Condolences and tributes poured in on social media when the news of the loving father of two's death broke.

3. Luzuko Nteleko

The actor sadly passed away at the young age of 36. The South African entertainment industry was in shock and many mourned the great loss in June. Luzuko featured in several television productions, including Zone 14, Muvhango, and Ring of Lies. OkMzansi reports that Luzuko was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2019.

4. Thapelo Maropafelo

The Kingdom star passed away at only just 25 years of age. The sad news was confirmed by the actor's heartbroken sister on Sunday, 24 October. Kamo Maropefela also revealed that her young brother would have celebrated his 25th birthday on Monday, 25 October.

Mzansi peeps called for Thapelo's killers to face justice. The star was allegedly brutally assaulted by security guards in Johannesburg.

MacDonald Mathunjwa sadly passes away

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that MacDonald Mathunjwa died on Tuesday morning, 1 June, according to his family. The legendary thespian's death was confirmed by his daughter Zanoxolo Mathunjwa.

She took to social media and shared that she was heartbroken after her father's death. The star was best known in Mzansi for his role as Vusi in Home Affairs and Rev Phiri in Bone of Bones.

Heartbroken Zanoxolo took to Twitter and posted on her timeline:

"RIP daddy, #heartbroken. MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa passed away today."

