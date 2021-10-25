'The Kingdom' Actor Thapelo Maropefela Has Passed Away at Just 25

The Kingdom actor and model Thapelo Maropefela's sister recently confirmed that he has passed away

Kamo Maropefela shared that her younger brother died on Sunday morning, 24 October but did not share the cause of death

Kamo also revealed that Thapelo would have celebrated his 25th birthday this Monday, 25 October

The Kingdom star Thapelo Maropefela has passed away. The sad news was confirmed by the actor's heartbroken sister on Sunday, 24 October.

'The Kingdom' star Thapelo Maropefela has passed away. Image: @thapelomaropefela

Source: Instagram

Kamo Maropefela also revealed that her young brother would have celebrated his 25th birthday this Monday, 25 October. She did not reveal the cause of his death, according to Daily Sun.

Kamo took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that Thapelo died in the morning of the same day. She said they were looking forward to celebrating his birthday with him at home since he was always travelling due to work. Thapelo Maropefela was also a model.

Peeps took to Kamo's timeline to send their condolences to her and her family. Check out some of their comments below:

@_ZamoMkhize said:

"My Sincerest Condolences To You and Your Family. I Am Sorry For Your Loss."

@Le_Awsum commented:

"Condolences to you and your family, this is indeed very sad. A robale ka kgotso, Modimo a le tshegetse mo nakong e."

@aya_thango wrote:

"Oh no, my deepest condolences to you and yours I pray you and your family find comfort in the Lord during this time."

@Onthatile_L said:

"This makes no sense to me. At all. My sincerest condolences Kamo, to you and the family at large. Modimo a le etse hantle."

@duduetsangkau added:

"Very sorry about your loss may God be with your family during this tough time."

