Levels: Cassper Nyoyest Gets Lux Franck Muller Watch, Puts Diamonds on It

Cassper Nyovest has spoiled himself with a luxurious new watch. The rapper took to social media to show off the posh wristwatch.

Cassper Nyoyest bought himself a customised Franck Muller watch. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Mufasa bragged that he bought the expensive watch because his fave soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo owns one. A Franck Muller watch costs from R150 000 to R350 000 in Mzansi but Cassper's one is more expensive because it has been custom-designed.

The Siyathandana hitmaker's watch has been diamond-encrusted by Diamond Channel. Cassper took to Instagram on Tuesday, 14 December to flex it. According to SAHipHopMag, he captioned his post:

"I honestly just bought a Franck Muller cause Cristiano Ronaldo wears a Frank Muller. CR7!!! THIS ONE IS FOR YOU!!!! Shout out to @the_watch_channelsa and @the_diamond_channel for making my birthday special this year. #frankmuller."

When one of Mufasa's fans asked him how much the watch cost, he said he forked out "a lot" for it because "there's some work done on the piece".

The star's other fans took to his comment section to share their views on his new time piece. Check out some of their comments below:

deanlinks0 said:

"We remain inspired."

nonhlanhlan.ngwenya wrote:

"Results of hard work, well done."

itumelengart commented:

"The only Artist in South African that is living the Hip Hop life."

ke.kabelo wrote:

"@casspernyovest Congratulations. You are an inspiration to many. Keep on going!"

just.nathi.97 added:

"You ruined a ncà piece bro… the value of that piece just went down because of that ice. Should consider icing it at the factory."

Cassper Nyovest gives financial advice

Source: Briefly.co.za