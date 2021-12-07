Rapper Cassper Nyovest has been nicknamed a true baller by many of his followers for living the lifestyle that most rappers dream about

Nyovest still manages to remain humble in his riches and has offered some pearls of wisdom for followers who were wondering how to stay rich

The rapper, who recently bought himself a R1.3 million chain, told peeps that they need to know where to invest their money in order to keep it

If there is anyone who should be giving financial tips, it probably should be Tito Mboweni rapper, Cassper Nyovest. The musician has been very active on social media lately and took it upon himself to tell his followers that instead of valuing drip, peeps should have a plan for how they want to spend money.

Cassper Nyovest has given some needed advice to followers about handling money. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cass has been very open about making money, spending money and losing it. TimesLIVE reported that the celeb hit a rough patch financially when the pandemic hit and left the celeb wondering where his next rent payment was going to come from. Nyovest shared a prayer on Twitter expressing his gratitude for being able to keep his home and assets in an economy that didn't allow artists to work.

Just a year later, Nyovest has been singing a different tune as he keeps his baller status and buys himself an expensive birthday gift to celebrate his hard work. SA Hip Hop Mag reports that the rapper took to Twitter to share a little bit of advice with his followers, especially up-and-coming artists.

