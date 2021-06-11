Explainer: Cassper Nyovest's R100 Million Drip Deal and What's at Stake

Cassper Nyovest recently signed a big deal worth R100 million with Lekau and fans have been wondering what it means. Briefly News explores what the deal could mean for the rapper and how the contract he entered into works.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

When Cassper Nyovest unveiled his game-changing Legacy Deal, everyone was stunned. Cassper said that he and Lekau, CEO and Founder of Drip Footwear, had struck a R100 million deal.

Thanks to Podcast and Chill with Mac G, the crew was able to contact Lekau, who clarified exactly what agreement they had entered. In their most recent episode, Mac G, Sol Phenduka, and The Ghost Lady wanted to know more about the agreement, so they called Lekau on his cellphone.

They began by expressing their thoughts on what it could signify. Lekau then explained what the deal means for him and Cassper.

Briefly News takes a look at what's at stake in Cassper Nyovest's big Drip deal. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

What the R100 million is all about

It's just a product, according to Lekau, and they signed a R100 million contract for it. If a sneaker or T-shirt costs R2000, they'll produce one for R100 million. Until the end of that particular period.

"If one Drip is R1000 then we are going to manufacture 100 000 Drips and that makes 100 Million. So the deal itself is worth R100M not to say by the end of term Cassper would have made R100M," Lekau clarified according to a report by Zalebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Cassper spoke about how much the new deal means to him

Cassper expressed his gratitude for the deal during the press conference. Slikour OnLife broadcasted a live webcast of the press conference where the deal was signed.

“I’ve been able to achieve a lot in a short period of time with my team. I feel like we could do much more and feed more people and create more jobs together," he said.

Nota Baloyi spoke about who made more money between Cassper and AKA

Briefly News previously reported that Nota opened up about who made more money between Cassper Nyovest and AKA in 2020. Nota Baloyi has spoken about who made more money between rival musicians, AKA and Cassper Nyovest.

The music exec shared his opinion on the two artists business deals when he appeared on The Rea & Blvck Steph Podcast recently. Nota was with his dad when he sat down with Rea Gopane and Blvck Steph.

When Rea suggested that Cassper made more money than AKA in 2020, Nota said that wasn't true. The opinionated Nota went as far as comparing AKA's business moves to Cassper's. He even threw a bit of shade in the direction of Mufasa.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za