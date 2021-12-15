Halala: Nasty C Lands Cool Deal With Popular Booze Brand, "Get the Bag, Bro"

Nasty C has revealed that he has landed a cool deal with a popular alcohol brand, Johnie Walker

Nasty C has taken to social media to announce that he has bagged a cool deal with Johnie Walker. The excited rapper revealed his partnership with the popular booze brand on Wednesday, 15 December.

The There They Go hitmaker took to Instagram to share his big news with his fans from Mzansi and across the globe. According to SAHipHopMag, he captioned his post:

"We’re gonna keep walking and we will let the world know! It’s not every day you stride with the best and I’m proud to officially announce my partnership with @johnniewalkersa. Let’s Keep Walking into the hottest summer ever!!!! #KeepWalkingSA."

Nasty C's fans took to his timeline to congratulate him. Check out some of their comments below:

malwaandr_nxelr said:

"That's nice congrats, bro."

being_kaptive wrote:

"I rank you top amongst the baddest."

sisa.langa commented:

"Upwards & onwards sir!"

njabulombambo_12 wrote:

"Johnie Walker just bagged 20% customers cause Ivyson is within."

thee_unwanted_niiqqv said:

"Nasty C making big moves again."

usnenhlanhla_nzama added:

"Well done, get the bag bro."

Nasty C not keen on jumping on Amapiano wave

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C is not interested in doing Amapiano. The young rapper made this clear to his fans recently on Instagram live.

Mzansi rappers such as Cassper Nyovest, Reason and Focalistic have switched genres and they have dropped hits since they moved to Amapiano. Nasty C said he admires the genre but would rather drop a House track than a yanos tune.

The video of the star replying to his stans was shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The There They Go hitmaker said he would be "faking it" if he jumped on the Amapiano bandwagon.

Source: Briefly.co.za