Cassper Nyovest Takes Over ‘The Braai Show’, AKA Left in the Dark

News just dropped that Cassper Nyovest is taking over The Braai Show from AKA, and it seems like AKA had no idea

Kgopolo Phil Mphela found out that AKA holds 50% ownership of the show and is the executive producer, however, he was not consulted on hiring Cassper

Peeps are sure AKA is fuming over this and some feel Cassper and his team were aware of the fine print regarding AKA but signed anyway

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Flames are roaring as Cassper Nyovest takes over The Braai Show from AKA. Turns out, AKA was not consulted and we are sure he ain’t loving it.

Cassper Nyovest has landed a TV hosting with 'The Braai Show' and tweeps are not liking what has happened to AKA. Image: @casspernyovest and @akaworldwide.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, The Braai Show made the big announcement. Getting AKA’s rival enemy was definitely a good crowd puller on their part.

The Braai Show posted:

Understanding the tension this might cause, Entertainment tea spiller Kgopolo Phil Mphela decided to do some investigating of his own. According to Phil’s findings, The Braai Show did not consult AKA on the appointment of Cassper, and as 50 percent owner and executive producer, they probably should have.

Phil reported:

Seeing the facts, fans took to the comment section of Phil’s post to discuss the matter. Peeps are sure AKA is fuming!

Dropping Cassper in the coals, social media users shaded him for taking the deal without knowing the facts. Cass swore he would never work with or for AKA, and look at him now.

@wise30152072 feels Mzansi rappers need to learn how to read contracts:

@Tsu_Sheriff claims Cassper was too quick to fire shots at AKA and shot himself:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@podowskie feels it was a tactical move on Cassper’s part:

AKA lets fans know that he is back in action

After having taken some much-needed time off, AKA has announced his return. By the sounds of things, our guy is ready to take on the world, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media to let his fans know that he is back, AKA posted a few alluring snaps accompanied by a caption that pretty much said he is back.

AKA posted:

“Back Outside This Weekend… Stay Sharp, Respect The Craft.”

Seeing AKA’s post, some fans took the opportunity to update him on the madness that is Mzansi while others gave him a heads-up on Cassper Nyovest’s sneaker range, LOL! One social media user went as far as suggesting AKA take some more time, it is not ayoba outside, baba.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za