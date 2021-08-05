AKA is back and he is ready to get on it and do the things he knows his people have been waiting the longest for

Taking to social media with some snaps and a witty caption, AKA announced his return with confidence

Fans took the opportunity to update AKA on what has been going on, including Cassper Nyovest’s sneakers, with one person suggesting he stay put

After having taken some much-needed time off, AKA has announced his return. By the sounds of things, our guy is ready to take on the world.

AKA has decided that it is time for him to come out of the woodwork and get back on the game. Fans filled him in on what has been going on. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to let his fans know that he is back, AKA posted a few alluring snaps accompanied by a caption that pretty much said he is back.

AKA posted:

“Back Outside This Weekend… Stay Sharp, Respect The Craft.”

Seeing AKA’s post, some fans took the opportunity to update him on the madness that is Mzansi while others gave him a heads-up on Cassper Nyovest’s sneaker range, LOL! One social media user went as far as suggesting AKA take some more time, it is not ayoba outside, baba.

@sewela31 caught AKA up on current affairs:

@UmalambaneKZN filled AKA in on Cassper’s shoes:

@sir_onah advised AKA to sit tight:

@MeninaValorieZA is glad to have AKA back, it has been rough:

AKA and his baby girl Kairo rock matching hairstyles

AKA and his bundle of joy, Kairo Forbes, served Mzansi major father and daughter goals on social media, reported Briefly News. The little influencer, whose mom is DJ Zinhle, posted a snap of herself and pops rocking matching hairstyles.

The six-year-old and her rapper dad seemingly went to a hair salon and asked for matching braids.

According to ZAlebs, Kairo, who has one million followers on Instagram, posted the cute snap on her timeline recently. She captioned the pic:

"Same Same."

A fan @sphoxy commented:

"This is so cute."

Source: Briefly.co.za