"Father and Daughter Things": AKA and Kairo Rock Matching Hairstyles

AKA and his daughter Kairo have decided to rock matching hairstyles and many think they look so cute

The snap of the rapper and the little influencer warmed many people's hearts since the latter posted it on her timeline

The six-year-old with one million followers on Instagram is the daughter of musician and DJ and businesswoman DJ Zinhle

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

AKA and his bundle of joy, Kairo Forbes, served Mzansi major father and daughter goals on social media. The little influencer, whose mom is DJ Zinhle, posted a snap of herself and pops rocking matching hairstyles.

The six-year-old and her rapper dad seemingly went to a hair salon and asked for matching braids.

AKA and Kairo are rocking matching hairstyles in a snap. Image: @kairo.forbes, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, Kairo, who has one million followers on Instagram, posted the cute snap on her timeline recently. She caption the pic:

"Same Same."

Her followers took to her timeline on the picture and video sharing app to share their thoughts on her post. Check out what they said below:

sphoxy wrote:

"This is so cute."

wenkosikulati said:

"Idzo sooo cute, daddy and daughter."

ofentse_mokase wrote:

"Father and daughter things."

mazet80_zah added:

"Like father like daughter."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Kairo Forbes turns 6 years old

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi’s favourite mini influencer, Kairo Forbes, just turned a whole six years old on 8 July. It seems like just the other day Kairo was taking her first steps… Celebrating her birthday in style despite the nasty Level 4 restrictions, Kairo had a Queen of Hearts-themed bash with her fam.

Being the amazingly proud parents that they are, both AKA and DJ Zinhle took to social media with wish their baby girl.

AKA shared the sweetest snap of him and Kairo popping a party popper, wishing his main gurl the best day. Supa Mega also shared some pictures from Kairo’s celebration, thanking everyone for the wishes.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za