Kairo Forbes celebrated her sixth birthday yesterday, 8 July and her mother and father cannot believe their baby girl is so grown

Making the best of her Level 4 birthday, Kairo celebrated with a boujee Queen of Hearts theme, surrounded by close family

Bothe AKA and DJ Zinhle took to social media to wish Kairo, expressing their feels over their baby girl turning six

Mzansi’s favourite mini influencer, Kairo Forbes, just turned a whole six years old yesterday, 8 July. It seems like just the other day Kairo was taking her first steps…

Celebrating her birthday in style despite the nasty Level 4 restrictions, Kairo had a Queen of Hearts-themed bash with her fam.

Kairo Forbes just turned 6 and her mom, DJ Zinhle, and father, AKA, cannot believe how time has flown. Image: @kairo.forbes.

Being the amazingly proud parents that they are, both AKA and DJ Zinhle took to social media with wish their baby girl.

AKA shared the sweetest snap of him and Kairo popping a party popper, wishing his main gurl the best day. AKA also shared some pictures from Kairo’s celebration, thanking everyone for the wishes.

DJ Zinhle shared some pictures of Kairo in her first outfit of the day, which looks like it was inspired by the gorgeous princess Jasmin. Zinhle poured her heart out, letting Kairo know just how proud she is of her.

Zinhle posted:

“I hope you know that it doesn’t matter how old you get; you will always be mommy’s little girl. You have brought beauty and grace into our lives, you are such a positive and loving girl and mama is super proud of you.

“I love you, Happy Birthday Princess Kairo.”

Kairo Forbes wows Mzansi with her lit fashion sense

DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes is quite the fashionista and her mommy is showing her off on social media. Kairo is getting older now and this means that she can pick out her own clothes, she doesn't always agree with what her mom picks out for her.

Briefly News reported that taking to social media, DJ Zinhle shared Kairo's Sunday outfit but had to let her fans know that it wasn't as smooth sailing as it looked.

"She hated this outfit. She wanted to wear another outfit that Aunty Moozlie bought for her. Saze safe," wrote Zinhle.

Mzansi social media users are loving the fact that Kairo is being assertive with what she wants, especially when it comes to her dress code. Perhaps she might be a fashion icon in Mzansi.

sir_brandon_reynolds said:

"I don't know why you're choosing her outfits when she doesn't even agree with yours."

