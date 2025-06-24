The Democratic Alliance's president, John Steenhuisen, is gunning to retain his seat as the leader of the DA

His term as the president of the party ends in 2026, and he led the party into the Government of National Unity with the second largest number of votes

South Africans weighed in, and some accused him of being power hungry after he became the Minister of Agriculture

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliamentary Proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

John Steenhuisen intends to run a third time as the DA president. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

HANOVER PARK, CAPE FLATS — South Africans called Democratic Alliance (DA) president John Steenhuisen of being power hungry after he announced his intentions to run for the presidency of the party once more.

John Steenhuisen wants another term

According to SABC News, Steenhuisen was speaking on the sidelines of the DA's 25th birthday celebrations in Hanover Park, Cape Town, on 24 June 2025. He said that he will contest for the leadership of the party after his term comes to an end in 2026. He said that he would like to continue to lead, as speculation of influential members in the party wanting him to lead is rife.

When did Steenhuisen become DA leader?

Steenhuisen was elected the leader of the Democratic Alliance in 2020 after he became its interim leader in 2019, after Mmusi Maimane resigned from his leadership position and the party to form Build One South Africa. His rise to power began when he was named the party's provincial leader in 2009.

Steenhuisen became the party's chief whip in Parliament in 2014, a position he served in until 2019. He led the DA to its biggest election results in 2024 when the Democratic Alliance received over 20% of the vote and formed the Government of National Unity after the elections with the African National Congress.

John Steenhuisen is planning to campaign for the DA presidency again. Image: Phill Magakoe/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Steenhuisen was sworn in as the Minister of Agriculture in the seventh admnistration. Other members of the DA who became cabinet ministers were Siviwe Gwarube, the Minister of Basic Education, Dean Macpherson, the Minister of Public works and Infrastructure, Leon Schreiber, the Minister of Home Affairs, De Dion George, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, and Solly Malatsi, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post debated his intentions.

Those who slammed him

Andile Ace Duku said:

"John's satisfied and comfortable in that position. He doesn't wanna let it go."

James Dinake said:

"When it was Julius, the media called it a cult."

Thabiso Donald Sefawa said:

"Minister is now power hungry."

Matome Masipa said:

"He has tasted bluelights and a fat salary."

Those who supported him

Johnnie Johnstone said:

"The Western Cape is the best-run and managed province in the country."

Tbos Darkhorse said:

"Give this man another term. He's the best."

Stephen Mokoaqo said:

"DA grew in his leadership. I think he has more to offer."

Jose Lindsay said:

"Awesome. Best man for the job."

Sydney Sanders said:

"He's capable. But he has to uphold the standard."

John Steenhuisen has no say in Zille being mayor

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Steenhuisen admitted that he had no say in whether Federal Chair Helen Zille could run as the mayor of Johannesburg. He spoke after she announced her intention to run for the mayor of Johannesburg.

Steenhuisen said that he was not on the selection panel and noted that she would have to compete like other party members. Some on social media shared their views on his take.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News