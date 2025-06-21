The MK Party has released the names of new members of Parliament who would fill the vacant positions in the National Assembly

The list excludes Floyd Shivsmbhu, who the party said would be deployed to Parliament after his demotion as the secretary general

The names include a former Economic Freedom Fighter member and Navy General Khanyisile Litchfield, and South Africans discussed the list

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The MK Party has released its list of members of Parliament who will be deployed to replace nine vacant seats. Floyd Shivambu was notably absent from the list.

MK Party Parliament list released

Heidi Giokos posted a list on her @HeidiGiokos X account. The list included former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Khanyisile Litchfield. Shivambu, who the party said would be deployed to Parliament after he was removed as the party's secretary general, was absent from the list. The new members are expected to be sworn in on 25 June 2025.

According to MKP Chief Whip Colleen Makhubele, the members bring a wealth of experience to the party and Parliament. She said their contributions will strengthen the official opposition's efforts to serve South Africans.

Read the X list here:

What is happening in the MK Party?

Recently, Shivambu was removed as the Secretary-General after he visited fugitive Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi during the Easter Weekend this year. The visit was ruled as unsanctioned and unconstitutional.

The members of the party in Mpumalanga welcomed his removal. They accused him of sidelining supporters of the party's former Mpumalanga convenor, Mary Phadi.

In a press conference on 19 June, Shivambu announced that he will consult South Africans to form a new political party. He said that he has no intention to resign from the MK Party. Shivambu said that he would travel across the nation to weigh out the possibility of creating a new political party.

What did South Africans say?

South Africans roasted the party and also aimed at Shivambu.

Eyase Zola said:

"So the think tank is officially unemployed. Can someone help him with the SRS grant link to apply for R370?"

Ayabongta said:

"These mustn't even bother campaigning in other provinces. They must be like IFP and campaign in KZN."

IG: Joy-Zelda said:

"They will only last for a few months."

Tebogo said:

"They will all be fired very soon."

VD said:

"Next election, this stokvel won't be anywhere. Bookmark this intelligent report."

