The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has not sanctioned Floyd Shivambu's upcoming media briefing

The former Secretary-General announced that he would host a media briefing to address recent developments

MK Party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said the upcoming event was a violation of internal protocol

The MK Party has distanced itself from Floyd Shivambu’s upcoming media briefing, saying it was never approved. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Floyd Shivambu's upcoming media briefing has not been sanctioned by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

That's according to the party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, who addressed the event called for by Shivambu.

The former Secretary-General of the MK Party announced that he would be hosting a media briefing on Thursday, 19 June, to address recent developments in the country.

Ndhlela says party never approved press briefing

Despite Shivambu using the party's colours and branding to announce the briefing, the party itself has not approved it, according to Ndhlela.

“The party did not sanction this briefing; we are not part of it,” he said.

He added that while Shivambu remained a member of the party, his decision to call for a media briefing without official approval was a violation of internal protocol.

“What we can confirm is that this press briefing is not sanctioned by the party. And that’s important — because when members call a press briefing, it must be approved by the party leadership,” he added.

This is not the first time Shivambu has been in trouble for doing things with party approval. In April 2025, he visited fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi, without the party's approval. The decision drew criticism from many, as Bushiri continues to fight extradition back to South Africa.

MK Party President, Jacob Zuma, then removed Shivambu from the SG post and named him a Member of Parliament as a result. Shivambu previously stated that he would not apologise for attending the church service in Malawi.

Jacob Zuma removed Floyd Shivambu from his post as Secretary-General following the uproar over his trip to Malawi. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

