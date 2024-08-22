The MK Party announced that it had established the National High Command as its highest organisational structure

The High Command will be led by the party's top officials, including President Jacob Zuma, Deputy President Dr John Hlophe, and National Organiser Floyd Shivambu

Former minister Nathi Nhleko was appointed the party's national chairperson, an appointment some on social media slammed

Floyd Shivambu and John Hlophe are part of the MK Party's National High Command. Images: @MkhontoweSizwex

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party has named the National High Command as the party's top decision-making structure.

MK Party appoints high command structure

According to @TebogoTheScribe, the party announced its permanent National High Command structure at a press briefing held in Sandton. The National High Command includes eight senior officials and other party members.

The party confirmed that Jacob Zuma is still its president, Dr John Hlophe is its Deputy President, and Dr Sihle Maseko is its secretary-general. Floyd Shivambu, who joined the party after leaving the EFF, is its National Organiser. Former Minister of Police and Public Works Nathi Nhleko was appointed the party's national chairperson. Zuma said in his statement that the leadership structure is unchanged, and there will be no elective conferences to vote for leaders.

South Africans mad at Nhleko's return

Netizens on Facebook were unhappy that Nhleko was the party's national chairperson.

Colin Bridger said:

"Rogue's Gallery in Parliament."

Kirk Lawler said:

"The chess master's pieces are nicely falling into place."

Johann Weich said:

"No honour amongst thieves."

Norton Van Deventer said:

"Criminals flock together."

Participatory economist said:

"Zuma and the stooges."

