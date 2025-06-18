Mmamoloko Kubayi has ordered that all National Prosecuting Authority’s prosecutors undergo lifestyle audits

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development made the announcement following a Portfolio Committee sitting

South Africans suggested that all government officials undergo lifestyle audits, and not just those at the NPA

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has ordered that all NPA prosecutors undergo lifestyle audits.

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay

WESTERN CAPE – The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development is eager to root out any corruption in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Mmamoloko Kubayi has announced that all of the NPA’s prosecutors would undergo lifestyle audits in a bid to deal with any corrupt members. Kubayi made the announcement following a statement made by NPA head, Shamila Batohi.

Batohi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), claimed that the organisation has been infiltrated by unsavoury elements who were working against it. Batohi made the statement during a Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development sitting on Tuesday, 17 June 2025.

Batohi came in for a lot of criticism during the meeting as Members of Parliament called for her to resign. In February 2025, she marked six years without securing a high-profile conviction.

Kubayi clarifies Batohi’s statement about infiltration

Batohi’s claims that the organisation had been infiltrated sparked concerns among Members of Parliament, who wanted an inquiry conducted into the matter. The minister then clarified that it wasn’t an infiltration, but rather corrupt elements.

"These are concerns that have been there over time, where you find that individuals within the organisation will work towards the opposite. In a society where corruption exists, you are expected to have individuals who are corrupt," she stated.

The minister added that it was for this reason that lifestyle audits would be conducted.

"That's why one of the things that is non-negotiable for all prosecutors in the country, irrespective of their level, is lifestyle audits because with lifestyle audits, you can see the patterns whether a person lives above their means,” she said.

Shamila Batohi claimed that the NPA had been infiltrated, which led to the Justice Minister's decision. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

South Africans want all officials to undergo lifestyle audits

Social media users weighed in on the minister’s announcement, with many saying that it shouldn’t just be the prosecutors who were subjected to lifestyle audits.

Vintcent Loganathan asked:

“What about lifestyle audits for government officials?”

Djdotts Wolf suggested:

“It must be for all state departments, not the NPA only.”

Siphiwe Kheswa added:

“And judges, please.”

Madimetja Johannes Mojapelo questioned:

“Why leave the judges and the director herself out? Actually, everyone in the justice system must go for a lifestyle audit.”

Riki Tiki Tavi stated:

“Every single public serpent, I mean servant, should undergo a lifestyle audit.”

Ephraim Makola suggested:

“The whole failed NPA must be disbanded so that the new credible one can be appointed. Because we cannot go on like this, having an incompetent, useless, and politically captured NPA.”

Batohi claims NPA is doing a good job

Briefly News reported that Batohi stated that the NPA was doing a good job of serving the people of South Africa.

The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) also maintained that she would not be resigning.

There have been growing calls for Batohi to resign as the NPA has failed to secure convictions in numerous cases.

