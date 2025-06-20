Dr Khehlelezi, a sangoma, has sensationally claimed that Floyd Shivambu is an Economic Freedom Fighters spy

The sangoma claimed that Julius Malema sent Shivambu to infiltrate the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party

South Africans were amused by the sangoma's claims, with some joking that his bones were misleading him

Dr Khehlelezi believes Floyd Shivambu was sent to infiltrate the MK Party by the EFF. Image: @Absolute_Kganki/ Darren Stewart

GAUTENG – Is Floyd Shivambu an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who was sent to infiltrate the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party?

Controversial sangoma Dr Khehlelezi seems to think so and has stated that Shivambu’s press briefing was further proof of that. The former Secretary-General of the MK Party held a briefing in Midrand on 19 June 2025, where he discussed his political future and position within the party.

But Dr Khehlelezi, whose real name is Bhongolethu Mzozo, believes that Shivambu was deployed by Julius Malema to infiltrate and divide the MK Party. Mzozo believes that this is in retaliation for the votes that the EFF were lost in the 2024 elections.

Sangom says Shivambu played a double agent

In a video released on social media on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, Dr Khehlelezi said Shivambu was a double agent who was given Malema’s blessing to hijack the heart of Zuma’s movement. Following Shivambu’s press briefing, the sangoma maintained his stance, saying that it was a smokescreen.

“Floyd and Julius Malema have never lost their friendship. They started the EFF together and have been brothers for decades. Even now, they are still brothers. Before MK arrived, the EFF was the party to watch. It was always trending and in the news,” he said.

He also claimed that Shivambu could no longer return to the EFF and so was secretly laying the groundwork for a new political formation with Malema.

Dr Khehlelezi claimed that Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema were still working together. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Shivambu to consider starting new party

During his press briefing, which was not sanctioned by the MK Party, Shivambu admitted that he was going to engage with South Africans to see if there is a need for a new political party.

He maintained that he would remain a member of the MK Party while speaking to people across the country about what they wanted. Dr Khehlelezi believes that this party will belong to Shivambu and Malema.

South Africans are amused by sangoma’s claims

Social media users weighed in on Dr Khehlelezi’s claim, with many saying that he needed to get new bones because his current ones were lying to him.

Mohau Mofokeng said:

“Even sangomas need to take their medication.”

Thabang Diphooko asked:

“Why he is not back at EFF if he was a spy? Mara hayi, wena sangoma is not make sure😂.”

Thiemuli Rudolf Mudau joked:

“He’s the main source of the intelligent reports🤣.”

Lufuno Vee Mutshatshi added:

“He must buy another pack of bones, because these ones are not making sure.”

Angela Bianca Mphana laughed:

“The results of using expired bones😂.”

Patrick Chobisto Mokoena said:

“Those bones are misleading him. He must throw them away as in yesterday.”

Shivambu says the EFF is a cult

Briefly News reported that Shivambu also fired a cheap shot at his former political party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Shivambu maintained that leaving the Red Berets had been the best decision he made, saying that the party was a cult.

The former uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) Secretary-General claimed he learnt more under Jacob Zuma than at the Red Berets.

