Former Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Floyd Shivambu made headlines following a press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday, 19 June 2025

Many expected the former Secretary-General to announce his resignation, but the seasoned politician pulled a surprise

Shivambu revealed he was not stepping down, and Sizwe Dhlomo quickly weighed in on Shivambu’s motives in a now-viral X post

Floyd Shivambu is making headlines after his explosive press conference in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Thursday, 19 June, 2025.

South Africans were more than convinced that the celebrated political wig intended to resign during his press conference, but that didn’t materialise.

Sizwe Dhlomo shared his speculations on Floyd Shivambu's motive. Images: Craig Barritt/Getty Images, mkhontowesizweofficial

Source: UGC

Despite making a string of cryptic posts that convinced many that he was leaving the MK Party, Shivambu declared he wasn’t resigning.

Instead, he revealed that he would consult South Africans first before making such decisions as forming a new political party.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sizwe Dhlomo speculates on Shivambu’s motives

However, his press conference has since divided social media, with many trying to make sense of his intentions and future in the party.

Commenting on the recent events, celebrated radio host Sizwe Dhlomo has it that Shivambu wanted to be out but was convinced otherwise by someone.

Floyd Shivambu delivered a speech to party supporters. Image: floyd_shivambu

Source: Instagram

The seasoned media personality seemingly revealed that one of Shivambu’s motives was to leave, but he changed his mind.

The outspoken media noted that someone gave him advice, which caused him to backtrack on his actual motive—to resign from the party.

Taking to X formerly Twitter, Sizwe Dhlomo posted:

“I think Floyd was going to leave, but somebody spoke a little bit of sense into him over the last 48 hours. Now, he’s hedging.”

Mzansi reacts to Floyd Shivambu’s press conference

Thanks to his social media following, fans quickly shared their two cents.

@BraMose_Nkuna commented:

"How can he form a party if he is still a member of the MK Party?"

@scrutinize00001 noted:

"We will be there when they expel him."

ka_madesi posted:

"He’s just using the Zuma strategy, of leaving a party without resigning."

@MelodicVibz posted:

"Maybe he went to Bushiri for the money, he knew his days were numbered over there by MK Pary."

@alferzw commented:

"He is more of a smart lad than we think, i can tell you this guy had it all figured out."

Others were quick to take a swipe at Sizwe Dhlomo, dragging his alleged old remarks into the picture.

@UtdSA_Red commented:

"Bro, you’ve never predicted anything right politically. Sit this one out. According to you, Mandela is still alive."

However, given recent events, rumour has it that the MK Party might expel Shivambu from the party.

Sizwe Dhlomo slams Floyd Shivambu online

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo dragged Floyd Shivambu on social media.

This was undoubtedly after Shivambu shared an invitation that Sizwe Dhlomo found informal and lacking details.

The outspoken media personality shared reasons why the invitation was informal, as he mentioned some missing elements.

Source: Briefly News