Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sparked speculation after he shared a post on his X account on Sunday, 22 June 2025

He shared a video disputing the idea that dogs are man's most loyal friend, claiming that they're concerned about food and not people

Several netizens believed that the post was an indirect jab at Floyd Shivambu, who recently announced his intention to form a new political party

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sparked Floyd Shivambu speculation with his post. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi raised eyebrows over the weekend with his post about dogs. Several social media users believe the post was an indirect commentary on Floyd Shivambu, who has been trending following his explosive press conference.

While Mbuyiseni Ndlozi stayed mum after Floyd Shivambu announced plans to form a new political party, South Africans now believe he may have diplomatically given his two cents about his former EFF comrade.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi compares dogs to people

Taking to his verified X account on Sunday, 22 June 2025, Ndlozi shared a TikTok video disputing the long-held belief about dogs being man’s most loyal friend. The Power FM radio host, who recently celebrated a personal milestone, shared that dogs are loyal to food and not the provider. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi suggested that by extension, humans are also loyal to their survival and needs. The post was captioned:

“Fascinating! The true nature of a dog’s loyalty: food! All along they told us:- this is “man’s” most loyal friend. For dogs: they are loyal to eating, not even to who feeds them! In turn, this is a serious ontological commentary on the very nature of “man”! Loyalty is to food itself- eating for eating’s sake! Umgodoyi!”

Fans speculate after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shares post about dogs

In the comments, several netizens suggested that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was referring to Floyd Shivambu, and others explained why the dogs in the TikTok video he shared didn’t protect their owners.

Here are some of the reactions:

@BuhleTheFirst explained:

“Well, no. The dog can smell that their owner is in no danger, not to mention that it also knows the "perpetrators". So, to the dog, it's all the same.”

@TalkLawMonare said:

“The adage ‘Politics of the Stomach’ is a serious statement of loyalty in extension to what you're saying, wena Dr. The biggest problem in SA and perhaps global politics is the stomach. Oftentimes, a society which is not plagued by poverty retains its independent thinking ability.”

@KokwaniJajani suggested:

“Here, dog refers to Floyd Shivambu.”

@lwangoku99066 joked:

“You forgot to mention this post has nothing to do with dogs😂”

@ShivambuThemba suggested:

“Be a man and say what you want to say, don't go through the corners. Dogs can see if there's an intruder, but in that video, it's only the people that he's familiar with. #MayibuyeiAfrika”

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pays tribute to Sophie Mokoena

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi paid tribute to veteran broadcaster Sophie Mokoena after she announced her plans to retire.

This was after Mokoena shared a clip of her presenting Makumane on Lesedi FM.

Reacting to the clip, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi highlighted how it had taken him back to when he was still in school. Several netizens concurred with Ndlozi's sentiments and shared which childhood memories the clip had brought back.

